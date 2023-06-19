8 Yogurt Homemade Hair Masks For Shiny, Healthy, And Frizz-Free Hair

Yogurt is a popular dairy product that is produced through the bacterial fermentation of milk. The bacteria necessary for the production of yogurt are known as yogurt cultures and they ferment lactose, a naturally occurring sugar found in milk.

8 Yogurt Hair Masks -

Yogurt and Olive Oil Hair Mask

It will maintain your hair healthy, and avoid breakage as it is an important element of hair growth. Yogurt is high in vitamin B5 and includes anti-bacterial properties, making it a good tonic for hair development. All you need to do is combine 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 cup of yogurt and leave aside. In a jug, combine lemon juice and water. After shampooing, apply a yogurt-oil hair mask on moist hair and leave it on for 20 minutes. After that, rinse your hair with cool or regular water. After that, rinse your hair with lemon water once more. Repeat the procedure at least three times every month.

Yogurt and Aloe Vera Hair Mask

The protein in aloe vera and yogurt keeps your hair nourished and moisturized. The compounds found in aloe vera improve and promote root maintenance. Make a paste using yogurt, honey, and aloe vera. Apply the paste to your hair in parts, from the roots to the tips, until it is completely covered. Allow about 30-40 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Yogurt with Fenugreek Seeds Hair Mask

Fenugreek and yogurt can work wonders for your hair. Yogurt's antifungal characteristics unclog hair follicles and aid in the treatment of dandruff. They are also the most well-known substances for scalp health. Soak the fenugreek seeds overnight. Grind the seeds and combine them with the yogurt. Apply the paste to your hair and scalp. Allow it to soak for 30 minutes before rinsing with water.

Yogurt and Banana Hair Mask

Yogurt can help to reduce frizz and cuticle damage. The nutrients in the rich and creamy yogurt treat your dry hair, leaving it smooth and lustrous. Make a hair pack out of the pulp of a fully ripe banana and yogurt. Allow the mixture to sit on your hair for 20 minutes. Do it twice a week.

Sour Curd Hair Mask

Because of its rich characteristics, yogurt can be used to replenish the tissues and help regulate hair fall. For this, you can use fresh or sour curd or dahi. Massage the yogurt into your scalp for 5 minutes after application. Allow it to rest for an hour before rinsing it with lukewarm water.

Yogurt and Eggs Hair Mask

Lactic acid and proteins in yogurt, respectively, balance pH levels and regulate sebum production in our scalp. Simply combine egg yolk and yogurt and apply on your scalp. Allow the paste to remain in your hair for 20 minutes. Shampoo and rinse hair. This treatment can be used once a week.

Yogurt and Pepper Powder Hair Mask

Yogurt has been recognized for strengthening hair roots and promoting hair growth. Combine pepper powder and yogurt and apply on your scalp. After 20 minutes, rinse with warm water. To obtain the best effects, do it once a week.

Yogurt and Castor Oil Hair Mask

Yogurt can protect your hair from stress, pollution, hard water, and chemical treatments. Grab some yogurt, castor oil, and cream and combine them. Using the brush, apply the paste to your roots and hair. Allow it to sit for 30 minutes before washing it off with tepid water. Once a week, repeat the process.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)