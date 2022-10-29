From old English to Euphoric: 5 Trending Halloween makeup ideas

Halloween makeup ideas: It is not chill or breezy when it comes to Halloween costumes or makeup ideas to look your spooky best. Either you can go all out with an extra loud costume or simply opt for a new go-to Halloween makeup that makes your face your exclusive costume. These makeup ideas are basic and can be done at home with the help of a friend.

From full glam to classics, let's dive in

1. Eleven from Stranger Things

Still not ready to put Stranger Things 4 to rest? Try this really simple Eleven costume from season three, which only calls for some fake blood underneath your nose. The remainder of your makeup should be natural.

2. Bridgerton-inspired makeup

Lady Whistledown would be awestruck by her delicate, pink-toned beauty look (or at least, one can hope). This Halloween, are the natural beauty of the Bridgerton ladies by applying a few rose-hued eyeshadows all over your eyes and cheeks and keeping your skin looking dewy.

3. Cruella Halloween makeup

Thanks to Emma Stone's Cruella, there are currently approximately one billion Cruella de Vil makeup tutorials online, but I'm not going to lie—the majority of them are challenging to replicate if you're a complete makeup novice.

4. Marilyn Monroe

This Halloween, in recognition of the newest movie Blonde starring Ana De Armas, is prepared to witness a lot of variations of Marilyn. Whatever your opinion of the film, you can still use it as an excuse to dress to the nines in October, complete with contour, red lipstick, winged eyeliner, neutral eyeshadow, and Marilyn's signature beauty mark.

5. Cassie look from Euphoria

We are grateful that Euphoria season two has provided us with more Halloween makeup looks to imitate this year, such as Cassie's appearance in episode one, which served as the focal point of *that* bathtub scene. Fortunately, DIYing is very simple: Eyelash glue should be used to create a winged-out form. Once it is tacky after 10 seconds, add tiny rhinestones.