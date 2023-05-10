topStoriesenglish2605614
NewsBeauty/Fashion
SOAP USAGE

Is Soap Good For Your Skin? Check Dos And Don'ts Of Picking A Soap

Since soaps are made up of chemicals and abrasive agents, they can be a little harsh on the skin. A part of our daily life, it is essential to select soaps with care.

Written By  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • It is good to be aware of certain ingredients that you should avoid in your soap preparation
  • Certain harmful chemicals to be watchful of include sodium lauryl, sulphate, parabens, artificial colors, and fragrances
  • Instead opt for products with moisturizing agents such as olive oil, coconut oil, avocado, etc

Trending Photos

Is Soap Good For Your Skin? Check Dos And Don'ts Of Picking A Soap

Soaps are part of our daily skincare routine and even if we use other cleaning products like face wash or body wash, soaps are a staple in most households.  But should we use soaps at all and what is the impact that they have on our skin? Dr Sneha Ghunawat, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Director, and Co-Founder of Meraki Skin Clinic, Gurugram, says, "Soaps are a basic step in your skincare routine. It is important to keep the skin clean and hygienic, but one should not get obsessed with the idea. Since soap is made up of chemicals and abrasive agents, it can be a little harsh on the skin. It is a good idea to educate oneself regarding the proper use of soaps on the skin. Using soap preparations that are harsh and strong can adversely affect your skin."

Adverse Effects Of Soap

Skin works at the optimal pH of 4-6.5. This is important to maintain the barrier function of the skin. When this barrier is disrupted due to harsh soaps, the skin tends to become irritated and dry, shares  Dr Sneha Ghunawa. "This causes rashes and redness. Foaming cleansers tend to be gentle on the skin and maintain its ph," she adds.

Another adverse effect of ph imbalance of the scalp is disruption of the good bacteria of the skin. This promotes the growth of harmful pathogens on the skin, giving rise to skin sensitivity and infections. Good bacteria provide skin immunity to fight harmful bacteria, the doctor points out. 

"Skin dryness can be a result of stripping off the oil layer of the skin due to harsh soaps and chemicals. The oil layer is protective for our skin barrier repair function. It keeps the skin supple and moisturizes and protects it against cracks and tears. Excessive dryness can give rise to dermatitis and skin allergies. Soap-free cleansers and oil cleansers are excellent for skin moisturization," says Dr Ghunawa.

Also Read: Grey Hair - Plucking One Leads To More Greys? Dermatologists Busts Myth

Choosing Right Soap

Your choice of soap is extremely important. "It is good to be aware of certain ingredients that you should avoid in your soap preparation. Certain harmful chemicals to be watchful of include sodium lauryl, sulphate, parabens, artificial colors, and fragrances. Instead opt for products with moisturizing agents such as olive oil, coconut oil, avocado, etc. Oil cleansing and the use of soap-free cleansers are good alternatives," shares Dr Ghunawa.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!