Is Soap Good For Your Skin? Check Dos And Don'ts Of Picking A Soap

Soaps are part of our daily skincare routine and even if we use other cleaning products like face wash or body wash, soaps are a staple in most households. But should we use soaps at all and what is the impact that they have on our skin? Dr Sneha Ghunawat, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Director, and Co-Founder of Meraki Skin Clinic, Gurugram, says, "Soaps are a basic step in your skincare routine. It is important to keep the skin clean and hygienic, but one should not get obsessed with the idea. Since soap is made up of chemicals and abrasive agents, it can be a little harsh on the skin. It is a good idea to educate oneself regarding the proper use of soaps on the skin. Using soap preparations that are harsh and strong can adversely affect your skin."

Adverse Effects Of Soap

Skin works at the optimal pH of 4-6.5. This is important to maintain the barrier function of the skin. When this barrier is disrupted due to harsh soaps, the skin tends to become irritated and dry, shares Dr Sneha Ghunawa. "This causes rashes and redness. Foaming cleansers tend to be gentle on the skin and maintain its ph," she adds.

Another adverse effect of ph imbalance of the scalp is disruption of the good bacteria of the skin. This promotes the growth of harmful pathogens on the skin, giving rise to skin sensitivity and infections. Good bacteria provide skin immunity to fight harmful bacteria, the doctor points out.

"Skin dryness can be a result of stripping off the oil layer of the skin due to harsh soaps and chemicals. The oil layer is protective for our skin barrier repair function. It keeps the skin supple and moisturizes and protects it against cracks and tears. Excessive dryness can give rise to dermatitis and skin allergies. Soap-free cleansers and oil cleansers are excellent for skin moisturization," says Dr Ghunawa.

Choosing Right Soap

Your choice of soap is extremely important. "It is good to be aware of certain ingredients that you should avoid in your soap preparation. Certain harmful chemicals to be watchful of include sodium lauryl, sulphate, parabens, artificial colors, and fragrances. Instead opt for products with moisturizing agents such as olive oil, coconut oil, avocado, etc. Oil cleansing and the use of soap-free cleansers are good alternatives," shares Dr Ghunawa.