Pre-Holi Hair Care Routine: Shield Your Hair From Damage Caused By Holi Colours

Holi, the festival of colors, is celebrated by people across India with a lot of excitement. And while we all love the festival and want to enjoy playing with colors, we constantly worry about the potential damage Holi colors can cause to our hair. With just a little preparation and care, you can enjoy the festivities without worrying about hair damage.

You may not need an expensive hair treatment for protection from Holi colors. A hair massage routine with a coconut-based hair oil is the easiest way to protect your hair from the surface damage that Holi colors can cause. Dry colors tend to get lodged in the cuticles of hair and make hair rough. Oiling with coconut-based hair oils forms a layer of hair surface that prevents color deposition on hair. Here are some pre-Holi hair care routines shared by Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief Research & Development Officer, Marico Limited to shield your hair damage caused by Holi colours.

Pre-Holi: Indulge in a simple 5–7-minute massage with coconut-based hair oil. Always start with the roots and then go down to the tips of your hair. All you need is to leave it on for just 30 minutes before you wash it off with a mild cleanser- it’s that easy and effective! Regularly nourishing your hair with coconut-based hair oil, before Holi will, keep the hair cuticles aligned and prevent dryness ensuring luscious and healthy hair just in time for the occasion.

On the day of Holi: To ensure you protect your hair against the damage Holi colors can cause, don't forget to apply an oil before you step out to play! Gently massage the oil into your scalp & hair and leave it in. This helps your hair withstand all the Holi color onslaught! Not just that, it will also make it easy to wash off the colour post-Holi!