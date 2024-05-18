Sleeping Beauty: The Fusion Of Skincare And Wellness In The Age Of Beauty Sleep

The concept of beauty transcends superficial appearances. Merely covering up imperfections like dark circles and applying foundation to mask dry skin may no longer suffice, as consumers increasingly recognize the importance of a holistic approach to skincare, which starts with a good night’s sleep. Reflecting this evolving mindset, beauty industries are broadening their offerings and messaging to encompass not just physical enhancements but also mental, emotional, spiritual, social, and environmental well-being.

A recent study from Oxford highlights the critical role of sleep in our overall well-being. Described as a temporary state of reduced awareness and sensitivity to external stimuli, sleep is intricately linked to our circadian rhythm and plays a pivotal role in regulating various aspects of skin physiology, including surface pH, transepidermal water loss (TEWL), blood flow, and skin temperature. It serves as a crucial period for both internal and epidermal rejuvenation.

Aditi Jain, Marketing Head, Oteria highlights that, “While maintaining a consistent skincare routine remains important, optimising your skin-sleep relationship can yield noticeable benefits, throughout your day. In the age of getting your ‘beauty sleep’, it is important to note that the skin is the most delicate yet the toughest organ which requires 24x7 replenishment in line with our circadian rhythm. Having said that, a good night's sleep is the most essential factor in your skincare routine as in the modern age, with digital pollution and extreme weather conditions, it is all the more important to sleep, rest and replenish.”

The visible effects of a restless night are unmistakable when it comes to your facial appearance. Research dating back to 2013 indicates that just one night of inadequate sleep can lead to a myriad of undesirable outcomes, such as drooping eyelids, swollen eyes, darker under-eye circles, paler complexion, increased prominence of wrinkles and fine lines, droopier corners of the mouth.

Understanding the importance of circadian rhythm is crucial here. Sleep is just not about feeling rested; it's also the prime time for your body, including your skin, to undergo repair. While you snooze, your skin receives a boost in blood flow, enabling it to rebuild collagen and address damage caused by factors like UV exposure, which in turn helps diminish wrinkles and age spots.

Everyday exposures can significantly impact the health and appearance of your skin over time. To take control of your skin health, here are some practical tips to give your skin a complete overnight transformation through the synergy of skincare:

Sleep, Rest, Replenish Like ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Yourself

The foundation of good skin health, as well as overall well-being, begins with prioritising adequate nightly rest. The consequences of poor sleep on your skin can be significant, ranging from accelerated ageing and decreased protection against the sun to compromised skin recovery and diminished satisfaction with your skin's appearance. While occasional off days happen, aiming for an average of seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night sets the stage for optimal skin health and vitality.

Before You Hit The Pillow – Cleanse Your Face With Hydrating Cleansers

Sleep aids in skin repair by increasing blood flow, rebuilding collagen, and relaxing facial muscles, going to bed with a dirty face can undermine these benefits. Cleansing your face nightly holds particular importance; it might even outweigh your morning routine. You don't need an elaborate array of products or aggressive scrubbing. A gentle cleanser to eliminate dirt, makeup, and excess oil will suffice. By skipping this step, you risk allowing the day's pore-clogging pollutants to settle overnight, potentially leading to enlarged pores, dryness, irritation, rashes, infections, inflammation, and acne flare-ups. Taking a moment to cleanse ensures your skin can fully benefit from its overnight rejuvenation process.

Turn Your Moisturiser into Your Overnight Ally

Taking care of your skin involves more than just cleansing. It's a delicate balance, especially when it comes to maintaining moisture. Washing your face might seem like a simple step, but it can actually strip away natural oils, leaving your skin feeling dry. And if you're catching some Z's in a dry environment, that can further sap moisture from your skin. Staying hydrated internally by drinking water is important, but it's not always enough to keep your skin moisturised. That's where a good topical moisturiser comes in, especially at night when your skin is in repair mode. What you really need is something rich and emollient, like a thicker cream or oil, to nourish your skin while you sleep.

Choose Sleeping on your back or Special Pillowcases For Better Skin

Sleeping on rough cotton surfaces can cause skin irritation and prolonged compression of the face, leading to the development of wrinkles. While many wrinkles are a result of facial expressions during waking hours, those on the face and chest can be exacerbated by sleeping on the stomach or side. A simple remedy is to try sleeping on your back, which offers additional benefits, even though it may require some adjustment over time. If you prefer sleeping on your side, investing in a skin-friendly pillow can make a difference. Opting for satin or silk pillowcases can help minimise skin irritation and reduce compression, while copper-oxide pillowcases may even aid in reducing fine lines and crow's feet.