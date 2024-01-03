Teen Skincare: 3 Step Simple Routine For Teenagers With Acne-Prone Skin

Teenage life is characterised by a wide range of changes, both physiological and psychological. Navigating the teenage years, with its rollercoaster of hormones, often means grappling with the pesky challenge of acne-prone skin. Imagine your skin as a friend in need; treat it kindly. One of the common issues that many teenagers deal with is skin prone to acne.

Teen's acne-prone skin can be a challenging aspect of adolescence, impacting both physical appearance and self-esteem. Hormonal fluctuations during puberty stimulate excess oil production, clogging pores and leading to unsightly breakouts.

To help you attain a clear and healthy complexion, Prasanna Vasanadu, Founder of Tikitoro shares a smart guide for teens to help them through a simple skincare routine specifically designed for teenage acne-prone skin.

Cleanser

Use a mild cleanser with a fragrance-free formula to start your skincare regimen. Apply a small amount of the cleanser to your fingertips and gently massage it in circular motions over your face. Be careful not to scrape too hard, as it could potentially aggravate acne by irritating the skin.

It is recommended to cleanse your skin twice a day, in the morning and at night, to keep it free of excess oil, grime, and other impurities that may trigger the onset of acne.

Moisturizing

It's very important to use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer even if you have oily or acne-prone skin. This helps prevent excessive oil production in response to dryness, and moisturizing aids in maintaining a healthy skin barrier.

Sunscreen

Sensitivity to sunlight can increase in acne-prone skin, and many acne medications may exacerbate this sensitivity. Choose an oil-free, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of a minimum of thirty. Even on cloudy days, always apply sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine in the morning. Frequent use of sunscreen helps avoid post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which can develop after acne lesions heal, in addition to UV damage.

Incorporate a focused regimen into your skincare routine to treat current acne and stop new outbreaks. While regions with active breakouts require immediate attention with an anti-acne spot corrector; a routine with a Cleanser followed by an Acne-treating moisturizer will help in the long run. Ensure that the Acne-treating corrector is used after the moisturizer and only on the particular spot. Generally, acne-causing products can be drying, hence we should take extra care in identifying products that will suit the skin and are more moisturizing than drying.

Skincare Tips to Prevent Acne Breakouts

● Lukewarm water is kinder and aids in preserving the natural equilibrium of the skin

● To prevent pore-clogging, make sure all of your skincare products—including sunscreens and moisturizers—are labelled as non-comedogenic.

● Picking, squeezing, or popping pimples should be avoided as this can cause scarring and transfer bacteria.

● Consume a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and balance. Also, to keep your skin moisturized and aid in the removal of toxins from your body, drink lots of water.