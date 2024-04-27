Caring For Diamonds: 5 Expert Tips To Care For Your Precious Artisan-Created Jewellery

We all like flaunting our beautiful diamond jewellery on special occasions. Some even choose to wear it every day by donning these accessories. You may have sentimental attachments to some of your jewellery or you may take pride in it. However, if you do not take adequate care of your precious diamond jewellery, they will quickly lose part of their brilliance.

Diamonds are one of the world's hardest substances- natural or lab-grown. Nevertheless, if you do not give them proper care, they could get damaged. When worn frequently, diamond jewellery can gather dust and dirt and get dull over time.

Mr Ricky Vasandani, Chief Executive Officer of Solitario says, "In a world where sustainability and ethical sourcing are increasingly valued, lab-grown diamonds have emerged as shining alternatives to their naturally occurring counterparts. Cultivated through cutting-edge technology, these gems offer identical quality, brilliance, and resilience to natural diamonds, making them genuine treasures. Since their compositions are mirrored, maintenance tips and tricks remain consistent for both types."

How To Take Care of Diamonds

To ensure that they continue to dazzle for years to come, here are five practices listed by Mr Vasandani that you can adopt to keep your lab-grown diamonds sparkling as ever:

1. Regular Cleaning Ritual

Just like you pamper your favourite jewellery pieces, your lab-grown diamonds also deserve some tender loving care. A gentle wash with mild soap and warm water will rid them of everyday grime and restore their dazzling sparkle. Remember, a clean diamond is a happy diamond!

2. Avoid Harsh Chemicals

While lab-grown diamonds are tough cookies, harsh chemicals can dull their shine over time. Steer clear of chlorine bleach and other abrasive cleaners when sprucing up your precious gems. Rather, gentle jewellery cleaners can be used to maintain their brilliance for the long haul.

3. Mindful Storage

Diamonds might be forever, but that doesn't mean they're immune to scratches. Store your lab-grown beauties separately from other jewellery pieces to prevent unwanted nicks and scratches. Soft pouches or fabric-lined jewellery boxes make ideal homes for your sparkling treasures.

4. Routine Inspections

Keep an eye on your lab-grown diamonds' settings to ensure they're snug and secure. Periodic inspections by a trusted jeweller will help catch any loose prongs or signs of wear and tear before they escalate into bigger issues.

5. The Real Deal

A note to all you diamond lovers –lab-grown diamonds are the real deal! Just like their natural counterparts, lab-grown diamonds boast exceptional quality and durability. So, when it comes to keeping them shining bright, treat them with the same care you would give to any diamond.