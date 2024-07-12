Monsoon’s here, and so is the perfect excuse to ditch your college canteens and create some epic moments with your Tinder match. The pitter-patter of raindrops, the earthy scent of fresh rain, and the cozy comfort of curling up with someone special – this season can be incredibly romantic. So forget boring dinner dates – it’s all about cozy vibes and quirky connections.

Remember, on Tinder, the best matches happen when you show off your true self. Young singles in India agree that when choosing someone to date, sharing similar interests is very important to them (60%).1 So whether it’s ‘maggi’, ‘road trips’ or just ‘street food’, spice up your bio with those quirky interests—leverage the interests and descriptors info tags available on Tinder—add at least four descriptors and three interests2 to authentically showcase who you are and find like-minded matches.

To make the most of your rainy days, Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Life Coach & Relationship Expert partner with Tinder India is here to suggest 10 monsoon date ideas that will make you forget about your soggy shoes and paint rainbows across your Tinder bio (metaphorically, of course). So grab your cutest raincoat (and maybe a spare one for your date!), and let's dive into some rainy-day adventures that are guaranteed to make a splash!

1. Matchmaking with friends: get winged!

Still searching for your monsoon bae? Use Tinder's Matchmaker™ feature and let your bestie play cupid. Their eagle eyes might just lead you to your perfect rainy-day snuggle.

2. Video chat: cozy chats & chill

Can't leave the comfort of your home (or the rain is too heavy)? No worries! Stay dry and flirty with a video chat on Tinder. Break the ice and share your fave books, movies, or hobbies and find that common ground. It’s a no-pressure way to get to know each other while staying dry and warm.

3. Bollywood bonanza & blanket bliss

Who needs a fancy multiplex when you've got steaming cups of chai, fluffy blankets, and endless Bollywood classics? Channel your inner Shah Rukh Khan and cuddle up for a movie marathon under the soft glow of the laptop screen. According to Tinder's Year in Swipe, movie nights are a top date choice for young singles in India, so you know you're onto a winner.

4. Pakoda party and karaoke showdown

Ditch the takeout and get your fry on with a homemade pakoda party! Cooking together is a fun way to bond, and the delicious results (think crispy onion pakoras and spicy aloo tikkis) are the perfect reward. Plus, belt out some monsoon-themed Bollywood classics with a virtual karaoke session. More than half (54%) young singles in India agree that similar music taste makes a match more attractive.3 So, who cares if the neighbors complain – it's monsoon season, after all! Bonus points for channeling your inner Shreya Ghoshal or Arijit Singh.

5. Get drippin’ with a street food crawl

Feeling adventurous (and hungry)? Embark on a street food crawl with your date! Sample the local delights – a plate of freshly made samosas, pani puri, maybe even some piping hot jalebis from a local stall – perfect monsoon comfort food!

6. Monsoon city scavenger hunt

Channel your inner Indiana Jones (with an umbrella, of course) and explore your city's hidden gems on a scavenger hunt. But here's the twist: capture the most artistic rainy-day shots along the way. Think puddles reflecting city lights or couples stealing kisses under the rain. The most Insta-worthy pic wins bragging rights (and maybe the next date's chai bill)!

7. Bond piece by piece in a puzzle marathon

If you prefer quiet bonding, pick a challenging jigsaw puzzle. Forget boring landscapes - think a colorful market, the majestic Taj Mahal, or maybe even a hilarious Bollywood movie poster! Spend a chill day piecing it together with your date, it’s the perfect way to bond without the pressure of constant conversation.

8. Game night with a twist

Dust off those old board games or unleash your inner child with a retro console battle. Monopoly, anyone? Or Jenga or Pictionary? Loser buys the bubble tea on your next date – it's the perfect way to add a little friendly competition to the mix.

9. Bake a batch of monsoon munchies

For some sweet treats and even sweeter times with your date, bake some warm, comforting treats like hot chocolate or mug cakes. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can try some traditional Indian sweets! Think jalebis, gulab jamuns! Find a simple online recipe or ask your date's grandma (or yours!) for a secret family recipe (major points if you score one!).

10. Monsoon mini book club

Bookworms unite! Start your own two-person mini-book club. Pick a genre that's new to both of you, read it separately, and then discuss it over masala chai. It's the perfect way to stimulate both your mind and conversation.

Rain or shine, the monsoon season is the perfect backdrop for making some unforgettable memories, and the best dates are all about embracing your unique quirks and getting creative. So, stay safe, stay cozy, and make your monsoon dates as fun and unique as you are!