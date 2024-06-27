Five Secrets to a Peaceful and Blissful Night’s Sleep

In today's fast-paced world, a good night's sleep often feels elusive, yet it is essential for maintaining physical health, emotional well-being, and cognitive performance. Many people struggle with achieving restful sleep due to stress, poor habits, and environmental factors. Sleep plays a major role in our wellbeing and also in our physical, spiritual and emotional health. Let’s have a look at 5 secrets which makes our sleep peaceful and blissful-

Before sleeping, meditate for some time-

Our body performs so many actions or activities whole day, our mind constantly creates so many thoughts. So, it is really good for you and your soul, if you meditate for some time and take the experience of soul consciousness, also through this you feel connected with God. Meditation makes our mind silent, which is the good preparation for night’s sleep.

Don’t use mobile phones or watching TV before sleeping-

At least 1 hour or 40 minutes before, you should stop watching TV and mobile phones. Try to keep your phones away as much as possible from your eyes. This helps your brain to take relax you can sleep easily without any disturbance.

Before sleeping don’t forget to thank God for the day-

Try to tell each and everything to God, by considering him as your best friend. Thank him for everything. Just clear all your burdens or thoughts by talking to him. Make sure when you are on your bed, all your thoughts of burden were removed because if you sleep with heavy consciousness, you may take time to sleep or you may wake up in the middle of night with so many unusual thoughts.

Visualize a circle of positivity around your bed-

Just visualize a golden circle of peace and purity around your bed for few seconds before you sleep and experience an affirmation that- My soul is peaceful and blissful, I am protected and I can sleep easily. This will enhance your aura in a positive way and protect you from all the negative energy surrounds you, which may disturb your sleep.

Avoid unnecessary conversation before sleeping-

The more you talk, the more thoughts will come to your mind and your brain become active again. So, talk less and talk sweetly before sleeping. This will help you to take peaceful sleep.

By following these secrets in your daily routine, you can make your sleep peaceful and blissful.