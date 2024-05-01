The heat of summer drives you to whip up more and more cool, rejuvenating drinks. So this summer, why not switch to iced coffee recipes instead of processed juices and sugar-filled sodas? You can definitely make iced coffee your go-to beverage this season if it's tasty and nutritious. Beyond quenching your thirst, iced coffee has a surprising number of health advantages and can even enhance your energy levels.

Caffeine, the secret ingredient in coffee, is a well-known stimulant that helps increase alertness and attention. According to studies, caffeine may enhance memory, reaction time, and cognitive function. This makes iced coffee an excellent pick-me-up in the afternoon or an essential beverage to start your day.

However, the advantages transcend beyond a brief spike in energy. Coffee has high levels of antioxidants, which can help protect your cells from damage and may even lower your chance of developing some chronic diseases. Coffee can also help with weight control since caffeine boosts metabolism, allowing your body to burn calories more efficiently.

Summer Iced Coffee Beverages To Try This Season

While a classic cold brew is always satisfying, there's a world of delicious iced coffee variations to explore. Here are a few ideas listed by Devanshi Tripathi, Founder of North Star Cafe to tantalize your taste buds and keep you cool this summer:

Cafe Frappe: Did you know this drink is a Greek favourite which is a thick and creamy concoction made with instant coffee, milk, ice, and sugar. For a richer flavour, you can use a strong-brewed coffee or cold brew concentrate.

Mocha Frappe: A favourite among chocolate lovers for its variation. Adding a tablespoon of chocolate syrup or cocoa powder to your cafe frappe base for a decadent treat.

Sea Salt Mocha: A sprinkle of sea salt on top of your mocha frappe enhances the chocolate's richness and adds a touch of sweet and salty contrast.

Fruity and Floral Delights: If you want to look for a lighter option, iced coffee can be a delightful base for fruity and floral beverages. To make Berry Cafe Latte, muddle fresh berries like strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries in your cup before pouring over iced coffee and milk. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra treat. Or, go for the Rose and Almond Latte, instead. This unique latte combines the floral fragrance of rosewater with the nutty richness of almonds.

Iced Coffee with a Twist: To prepare a different iced coffee concoction, make yourself a cuppa Pistachio Latte. Mix pistachio paste with milk and ice, then pour over your iced coffee. Another must-try drink is a Coffee tonic with Elderflower Goodness, for a refreshing and bubbly beverage, combining cold brew coffee with chilled tonic water.