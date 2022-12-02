5 DIY home decor ideas: Simple art pieces to make at home for decoration

By Meenu Kumar

Your house is a space where you have the liberty to create your proffered living environment. If you want to evoke a tranquil atmosphere with a rustic style, or contemporary aesthetics, you can modify your home's decor and surroundings to suit your own style. Fortunately, there are inexpensive ways to make your own home décors.

Five simple ideas for creating decorative art pieces for your home

You don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to give your home a makeover. Use everyday articles to create decor pieces or your home. Read on:

1) Showpiece using waste bottles

Usually, people throw the empty glass bottles without a thought, but one can reuse them to create a beautiful art piece for home décor and transform them into a vase, a showpiece, or a table lamp. Glass bottles can be made more attractive by decoupage, which is the art of adorning a surface with paper cut-outs and covering it with varnish or adhesive.

The only materials needed to create this gorgeous decor piece are coloured paper, strong adhesive, a flat brush, and perhaps some paint since the bottle can also be painted with attractive patterns. Additionally, sand and tiny shells can be placed into clear or coloured glass bottles, and coloured fairy lights added will create a shimmering effect.

Also read: Easy DIY makeover for home: 5 ways to turn waste products into decor items

2) Art piece using paper mache

Paper mache is a great method to create attractive and appealing customise art pieces for your home decor in a pocket-friendly manner. Using it, you may create lovely showpieces, sculptures, photo frames, fruit baskets, bird house and much more. You can make paper mache paste at home using leftover paper or newspaper, glue, and water. First, rip the paper into little pieces and immerse it overnight in lukewarm water. The following morning, drain the water and grind the wet paper in a grinder before blotting the excess water from the paper pulp with a cotton cloth. Then, after adding some glue, your paper mache is ready for usage.

3) Pebbles doormat or tablemat

Select miniature rocks that match the hues of the walls tiles. These stone pellets can be stacked on a rubber sheet or old door mats using high-quality adhesive. Leave no gaps between them while arranging them closely next to one another. Choose flat pebbles for the ultimate comfort.

4) Paintings on old denim or cloth

Almost any piece of clothes or denim in your closet that is no longer in use can be made into a one-of-a-kind art piece. You can make a lovely fabric painting and hang it in your bedroom or living room. Make sure to use fabric or acrylic paints that are water-resistant before you start, and test your colours on a small area of the cloth first. When you're done painting, don't forget to wash your denim or cloth only in cold water and press the design into the fabric with a hot iron over parchment paper. In addition to painting the fabric, you can embellish it with embroidery or beads.

5) Decor using salt dough

You can create incredible decor stuff with the salt dough if you put in the time and effort. The only ingredients in salt dough are ordinary flour, salt, and water. Beautiful decorations like hearts, wreaths, flowers, baskets and other things can be made using this, which can be used as a wall hanging, table corners, door hanging or wind chimes. You can also make beads of the dough and can add them to your art piece to enhance details and embellishments. Later, you can paint the art piece in vivid colours or leave it unpainted, then hang up a ribbon through a hole drilled in the top of the figure or simply adhere it to the rear with glue and a ribbon.

(Meenu Kumar is the founder of Cosmo Arts India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News)