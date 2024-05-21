Are you excited about designing your brand-new luxury modular kitchen in your new home? Or are you excited to give your old home a makeover as you redesign the kitchen and upgrade it? Regardless of whether you are making a renovation or designing a brand-new space, it's essential to keep some important pointers in mind. Yogendra Kale, Business Head, KWART- Aparna Enterprises Ltd shares that the best ways to prevent errors would be to follow some guidelines and to have a kitchen that looks good and is practical. He lists some mistakes that one can avoid when planning for a luxury modular kitchen.

New Modular Kitchen: Do Not Commit THESE Mistakes

Planning your luxury kitchen? Yogendra Kale shares key mistakes to avoid:

1. Underestimating the type of material: One must not overlook the significance of premium materials while designing a luxury modular kitchen. Investment in long-lasting materials is pivotal since they can live up to rigorous kitchen demands. One must be careful of cost-cutting measures that involve using low-grade materials like normal plywood that can easily wear off over time, especially in areas that are subjected to high levels of moisture and heat. Through the right selection of materials, your luxury kitchen will not only look great but also be expected to retain its charm and integrity for many years after it was made.

2. Choosing only aesthetics: One of the most significant mistakes to avoid when planning your luxury modular kitchen is prioritising aesthetics over functionality. A lack of focus on functionality may later prove to be a hassle for your daily needs. Striking a balance between form and function with the help of some experts will help you get your desired space. With the necessary insights and expertise in place, you can find the right layout for your kitchen as well as the storage solution and workflow that will be formed considering your needs and preferences.

3. Neglecting design and workflow: Neglecting the design and workflow of your luxury modular kitchen can lead to inefficiencies during daily use. Both considerations should be given priority in creating a space that is both attractive in terms of looks and functionality. Concerning design, favoured layouts that include U-shaped, L-shaped, G-shaped, and galley kitchens are among the best options for ensuring the effective functioning of the workflow.

4. Ignoring technology integration: Technology Integration in luxurious modular kitchen design should not be avoided due to its ability to both improve the comfort of usage and functional parameters. In the digitally-driven world, the incorporation of smart technology is the key for homeowners to generate a high-end functioning kitchen. By adding options such as smart appliances, sensor taps, and automatic lighting systems you will enjoy a more modern and practical environment needed for tasks in the kitchen. These technological features will not only facilitate the completion of your daily chores but also improve the overall look of your kitchen.

5. Overlooking proper ventilation: Insufficient ventilation in your kitchen will lead to functionality as well as health issues. It is imperative to have sufficient ventilation to eliminate foul odours, smoke, and overheating which take place during the cooking process, thereby promoting a nice and clean environment. It is vital to invest in energy-efficient ventilation systems like a range hood or an exhaust fan when considering your kitchen design to attain this. These systems can filter impurities such as pollutants, moisture, or byproducts from cooking, allowing them to be expelled from the home without leaving behind a bad smell or compromising the quality of the indoor air. Proper ventilation along these lines also serves as a prevention mechanism against the growth of moulds and mildews that normally develop in a damp kitchen.

"Working on a designer kitchen means that you need to focus on each aspect of the job, with no stone being left unturned. Consulting with experts will give you an unprecedented opportunity to receive useful advice which will simplify the process without going over your budget. Furthermore, maintenance should also be given top priority so that you preserve the various physical facets of your kitchen. By remaining diligent throughout the process and keeping these factors in mind, you can create a space that serves as a timeless centrepiece of your home," shares Yogendra Kale.