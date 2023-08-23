Easy Home Renovation Ideas: Transform Your Living Room With Budget-Friendly Wooden Furniture

Home design renovations might be expensive, but they don't have to be. You can dramatically transform the look of your living room while on a budget by using your imagination and resourcefulness.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News English, Arvind Joshi, Senior VP Marketing, Greenpanel Industries Ltd. talks about the easily transforming your living space with an easy and affordable home decor with wooden furnishing

"The emergence of new players in the wood industry has transformed home décor, notably with the growing prominence of Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF). This versatile material is reshaping the landscape, particularly in India, where value-for-money products are preferred, it appeals to those seeking budget-friendly home makeovers, says Mr Arvind Joshi.



Engineered through high-pressure bonding of hardwood fibers, MDF achieves remarkable uniform density, providing it with attributes of strength, durability, and eco-friendliness.

How to use these wooden furniture in your home interiors?

Here are listed 5 easy ways to set wooden furniture into your home decor.

- Set a theme

- Colour match with wooden furniture

- Old and new furniture at home

- Go green with wooden furniture

- Textile with wooden furniture design

A furniture's adaptability shines across various décor categories, spanning from wardrobes and bookshelves to kitchen cabinets and wall art. Its ability to balance functionality and aesthetics resonates with modern design sensibilities.

"MDF's popularity surge isn't arbitrary; it mirrors evolving consumer preferences for value and quality, highlights Arvind Joshi.

It successfully mimics plywood's attributes while providing an economical solution. As cost-conscious individuals such as Gen Z prioritize excellence and visual appeal, MDF emerges as a frontrunner, meeting both criteria seamlessly.

In summary, MDF's rise is revolutionizing home décor and redefining furniture crafting norms. Its strength and environmental consciousness highlights its significance.

Senior VP, Arvind Joshi concludes, "As MDF's presence grows in interior refurbishment, new sub categories like Club HDWR which is designed to deliver exceptional performance and offers outstanding water resistance, durability, and dimensional stability further solidifies its position as the favored choice for contemporary furniture creation and home makeovers."