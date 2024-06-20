How self love transforms your life?

In this era, everybody is putting a layer of perfectionism on our self, just to create an impressive impact about them on others. According to them perfectionism is an asset. Here everybody wants perfectionism but no one is able to contribute themselves in the journey of self love. When we talk about the word self love, people generally picturize it as a person reading self help books or hugging a tree, but they have to understand that it is much more than that. In fact studies also said that self love is necessary for mental wellbeing which keeps the depression and anxiety away.

This modern society teaches us to compete with each other, even with our own self too. Here every single individual can to do anything just to be present in a race. For maintaining their image in front of others they works for late hours and then their next morning is began with the guilt. People think it they cover extra mile then they achieve more in less time. Even their ‘weekends relaxation’ and ‘having a good time’ seems like a chore.

In this busy world, only love is the thing which makes us less robotic. Everybody wants love and we spend most of our energy in loving others. We all like to spread the love but the question is- do we produce love for our own selves too?

We are totally dependent on external source for love but it is not right. If a person is able to practice self love will never need to depend on others for love. Firstly you have to understand that self love is not being selfish you don’t need to being too tough on yourself. When our loved ones make mistakes, we forgive them easily then why we are not able to forgive our own self?

It is really important to understand that we are human being and we can make mistakes; it is the rule of universe that, things will change and bad times will pass.

Self love has so many benefits, It can transform our life by giving a positive perspective with greatest life satisfaction. Love holds the power to change everything so, if you really want to see a change in your life then firstly you have to accept yourself completely, self love will come with it.