Internet Is Obsession With Benefits Of Fitkari: Is This Actually Good ?

India is rich in natural resources which offer many advantages. With the growing trend of finding DIY natural remedies for literally everything, household items like Gond katira and spices like cinnamon and turmeric have gained worldwide popularity.



The Internet has now found a new obsession: fitkari (phitkari), also known as alum.



While social media raves about the benefits of this white crystalline stone, we must remember that your family members use fitkar for various purposes, such as improving skin health or combating body odor. Or as an aftershave pack.

Growing interest in natural treatments and sustainability is increasing its popularity as awareness of its benefits in acne treatment, anti-aging and as a natural deodorant grows.



Is fitkari benefitial ?



Fitkari is beneficial for the skin as it reduces acne due to its antibacterial, astringent, exfoliating and anti-inflammatory properties. It tightens pores, regulates sebum production and calms inflammation, making it effective for brighter and plumper skin.

Calendula also has anti-aging properties. Its astringent properties help tighten the skin, reducing lines and wrinkles. It also promotes exfoliation, making the skin smoother and more youthful. Fitkari also promotes better blood circulation, increases the elasticity and strength of the skin.

What are the options?



Fitkar alternatives include tea tree oil, hazelnut oil and salicylic acid for acne. Natural deodorants that contain baking soda, coconut oil, and essential oils can be effective in eliminating body odor and are often recommended by dermatologists.



In the meantime, if you're trying alum for the first time, be sure to dilute it properly to avoid irritation. Use sparingly and avoid prolonged skin contact.

In addition, when applying fitkari to the face, always use a moisturizer to prevent drying and only 2-3 times a week so that the skin does not become too dry..

