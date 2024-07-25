Loneliness: Being Alone And Success Pressure In Urban Life

Loneliness is universal. It can hit anyone and everyone at any place and at any time. We often see that there is a lack of available data in certain regions. This may be due to several factors. A lot of regions lack awareness about what loneliness is. There is a possibility of them having experienced it, without the knowledge of what it is called. Another factor affecting the low statistics is the cultural norms and stigma associated with it.

A lot of cultures lack the willingness to accept loneliness as an experience, and may consider it as a passing phase as shared by Pradnya Kanade, Psychologist, Mpower Mumbai:

• In today’s times, we can see that Loneliness has been reported frequently by individuals of different ages, gender identities, and sexual orientations. Despite having technological assistance aimed at strengthening the bonds and connections shared, it is observed that people are even more grappling with feelings of loneliness today.

• Loneliness doesn’t always go away when you are with people – at home, work, events, trips, etc. It can hit you in the middle of the party, or even when you are with your friends. It is an experienced feeling of gap or void between self and social connections. It can be very personal to each one and differ from person to person. No two people can similarly experience loneliness.

• We can see that people are more career-oriented and practical, leaving less time and space for relationships. The success pressure in urban life seems to overpower the human need for relationships. It seems to be demanding more of one’s physical and mental resources, time, and effort. In this race of success, human connections have weakened. More conditional attachments and relationships with certain outcome expectations are seen today. Due to a lack of unconditional attachment and care, people fail to experience feelings of belongingness and a sense of security.



• In urban areas, we have witnessed individualism. This individualism is contributing to both – a rise in the feelings of loneliness and a blatant need to succeed; each being a cause, effect, and repercussion of the other.