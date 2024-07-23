Must Visit Temples In Delhi To Experience Rudrabhishek This Sawan

Every devotee of Shiva waits for Saavan month throughout the year. Even in the shrines, complete arrangements are made before the beginning of the month of Saavan, so that there are no problems during the services. In such a situation, every devotee goes to Shivalaya for darshan.



If you live in Delhi and want to visit a good Shiva temple, this news is for you. Today we will tell you about the special Shiva temples in Delhi where you can visit Lord Shiva this Sawan month. Tell us about this place.



Jhandewani Temple

This month of Sawan, you can visit the Jhandewani Temple located in Karol Bagh, Delhi. Let us tell you that the devotees perform Jalabhishek at the top of this temple, while Rudrabhisek is performed at the Shivalaya below the temple. You can contact the temple a few days before to get Rudrabhišek. However, some changes can be made regarding Jalabhishek for the benefit of the audience.



Chattarpur Temple

Temple of Goddess Aadya Katyayani is located in South Delhi. This temple is also known as Chhatarpur temple. Many devotees are seen here during the month of Sawan. But the temple administration provides Jalabhišek with all the materials.

Apart from that you can also buy flowers, Belpatra, Dhatura etc. Offering to God from the shops outside the temple. If you also want to book Jalabhishek from here, you can get all the details about it in the temple site.



Gauri Shankar Temple

Apart from that, there is a Gauri Shankar temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Which is decorated with lights and flowers in the month of Sawan. In that temple, Lord Shiva is anointed with water using two machines. According to the information, more than 50 policemen are dealing with the order here. Here you can see different wonderful forms of Lord Shiva every day. You can also anoint Bholenath in this month of Sawan. For that you can contact the pandits in the temple.



Shiva Cave Temple

The Shiva Cave Temple in Preet Vihar, Delhi is crowded with devotees during the month of Sawan. You can also go here to enjoy the darshan of Lord Shiva. We tell you that in this temple devotees can do Jalabhishek with twelve Jyotirlingas and 111 Shivlingas. You can visit all these Shiva temples and enjoy the darshan of Lord Shiva's forms. According to reports, more than 20 lakh kanwariyas are estimated to reach Delhi this year.

Visiting these temples on the auspicious month of sawan will give you the best experience of rudrabhishek and will empower you with possitive energy.