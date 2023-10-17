October Extravaganza: From Art To Music, What Events Not to Miss In Delhi

As the weather begins to mellow, embracing the festive spirit becomes irresistible. October in Delhi promises a vibrant array of events to relish, from lively concerts to insightful exhibitions. Here's a curated list to enrich your weekends with unforgettable experiences.

1. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket aficionados rejoice, for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is in full swing. Embrace the cricket fever from 5th October to 19th November across 10 cities in India. In Delhi NCR, witness the action at Arun Jaitley Stadium with five matches scheduled.

When: 25 October, and 6 November

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Entry: INR 750 onwards

2. Dastkar - Festival Of Lights

Commencing on 26th October and extending to 7th November at Nature Bazaar, Andheri Modh, Anuvrat Marg Delhi, Dastkar's 'Festival of Lights' is a haven for patrons seeking unique Diwali shopping opportunities. This private, not-for-profit organization, established in 1981, aims to empower local artisans and craftsmen nationwide. The event boasts an assortment of stalls offering traditional Indian artistry, including decor, clothing, footwear, jewellery, accessories, and more.

When: 26 October to 7 November, 11 AM to 7 PM

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheri Modh, Anuvrat Marg Delhi

Entry: INR 40

3. Beat Street Festival

Music enthusiasts rejoice as the "Beat Street Festival" returns, bringing together the finest musical talents from across the globe. With delectable food and exciting experiences, this three-day festival from 27th to 29th October at the Garden Of Five Senses in Delhi promises an unforgettable musical extravaganza. Dive into a world of rhythm and melody, surrounded by engaging photo booths and attractions.

When: 27 October to 29 October, 12 PM onwards

Where: Garden Of Five Senses, Delhi

Entry: INR 999 onwards

4. Lodhi Reads

Escape into the literary realm with "Lodhi Reads," a community that gathers at Lodhi Garden. This unique gathering offers a tranquil space for individuals to read together, enjoying the calming ambience of the garden. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat, snacks, and a book of their choice, setting the perfect stage for peaceful reading. The event, devoid of formalities, invites you to simply unwind and delve into the world of books.

When: Every Saturday, 4.30 PM to 7.30 PM

Where: Lodhi Garden

Price: Free

5. The Earth Collective- Farmers Market

Discover a world of organic and sustainable living at "The Earth Collective- Farmers Market" held every Sunday from 8 AM to 1 PM at Sundar Nursery. Here, you'll find a plethora of offerings, including fresh farm produce, artisan products, jams, preserves, body care, home care, clothing, earthenware, and compost. Embrace a natural lifestyle while indulging in the taste of fresh air and organic produce.

When: Every Sunday, 8 AM to 1 PM

Where: Sundar Nursery

Price: INR 40

6. National Gallery of Modern Art

For art enthusiasts seeking enlightenment and joy, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) stands as a beacon. Situated at Jaipur House on Shershah Road, NGMA preserves and showcases modern art from the 1850s onwards. The gallery's extensive collection includes over 100 paintings by the renowned artist Amrita Shergil.

When: Every day except Mondays, from 10 AM to 5 PM

Where: NGMA, Jaipur House, Shershah Road

Price: Free for children, INR 20 for adults, and INR 500 for foreigners.

7. Soulful Sojourn Art Exhibition

Embark on a captivating artistic journey with "Soulful Sojourn," an exhibition offering a mesmerizing collection of artworks. The event, taking place at Gallery-A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS) on Rafi Marg, New Delhi, showcases three distinct series of artworks. "Building Blocks," the first series, features diverse landscapes, transporting viewers to various locations they may have encountered, skillfully captured without explicit cues. This exhibition, ongoing from 14th to 19th October, offers an enriching experience with free entry.

When: 14th Oct (It will continue till 19th Oct)

Where: Gallery-A, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS)- Rafi Marg, New Delhi

Entry: Free

8. Coca-Cola - Dilli Ka Swaad

Indulge your taste buds and enjoy live performances at the Coca-Cola - Dilli Ka Swaad food festival. Taking place on the 27th and 28th of October from 1 PM onwards at NSIC Grounds, Delhi, this event promises a delightful blend of food, music, and entertainment. Delve into an enticing array of flavours while relishing the tunes from artists like Prateek Kuhad, Nucleya, Euphoria, Raftaar, Naalayak, and more.

When: 27 October, 2.30 PM and 6.30 PM

Where: Talkatora Stadium Delhi

Price: INR 799 onwards

9. Kisi Ko Batana Mat By Anubhav Singh Bassi

Laughter is the best medicine, and "Kisi Ko Batana Mat" by Anubhav Singh Bassi guarantees an abundance of it. Embrace the joys of October in Delhi by immersing yourself in an array of enriching experiences. From art exhibitions to musical festivals, this vibrant list promises something for everyone, ensuring an unforgettable month of cultural exploration and entertainment.

When: 27 October, 2.30 PM and 6.30 PM

Where: Talkatora Stadium Delhi

Price: INR 799 onwards

