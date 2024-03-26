Why Podcaster Andrew Huberman Is Making Headlines?

The most recent cover story in New York delves deeply into the life of Andrew Huberman, a Stanford professor and one of the world's most popular podcasters who has drawn millions of followers by promoting self-control and good living practices.

According to reports, an associate professor of neurology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine, Andrew Huberman is a 48-year-old man with a powerful build. Giving three-hour talks on topics like "the health of our dopaminergic neurons" comes naturally to him. The fact that his podcast does not patronize, which has not been the norm for public health information in our day, is one of its most revolutionary qualities. He doesn't convey the idea that science is being watered down to make soundbites that the stolid masses can understand.

According to features writer Kerry Howley finds in his Huberman Lab podcast “a world in which the soft art of self-care is made concrete, in which Goop-adjacent platitudes find solidity in peer review,” dubious product endorsements alongside genuinely helpful lifestyle advice that she and her family benefited from. Howley also finds a wide gap between Huberman’s public persona, presented on his podcast and as a guest on others, and how he conducts his private life.

He distinguishes between neuromodulators and classical neurotransmitters, and millions of people are compelled to listen.