Paris Olympics 2024: 8 Unique Things To Do In France’s Capital
Paris is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world and a global leader in fashion, art, food and culture. The city is home to upscale fashion houses like Dior, Chanel, and Lanvin and served as an inspiration to artists such as Monet and Van Gogh.
Travellers and foodies alike are delighted by Paris, which is known for its baguettes, macarons, and croissants. The 2024 Summer Olympics, which will take place in the City of Light from July 26 to August 11, will mark the third time that the Olympics will be held there.
- Eiffel Tower - In Paris, a visit to the Eiffel Tower is a must. Stroll around the glass floor, unwind on the terrace, or have dinner at the first-story Madame Brasserie.
- Olympic Opening Ceremony: The first-ever opening ceremony for a Summer Games outside of a stadium will take place on Friday, July 26, at 8:24 p.m., along the Seine River.
- Watch The Games - At 35 locations in Paris and the surrounding location, 45 sports events will take place during the 2024 Olympics. The Olympic Stadium will be the Stade de France in Saint-Denis; contests will also be held in Versailles, Le Bourget, Nanterre, and Vaires-sur-Marne.
- Seine Cruise - A cruise down the Seine is among the top activities in Paris. Take one that sails the partially subterranean Canal Saint-Martin, to see the city from a different angle.
- Oval Room - If you're an avid reader, visit Bibliothèque Nationale de France - Richelieu's The Oval Room to read away from the bustle of the city.
- Roam In Montmartre - One of the nicest things to do in Paris is to walk around the charming alleys of Montmartre, which are lined with stores, cafes, restaurants, and other attractions.
- Visit A Museum - Paris has galleries and museums showcasing every kind of art, including modern and digital pieces, sculpture, fine art, and historical objects.
- Souvenirs From The Local Market - Exploring the riches of local producers is one of the most pleasant things to do in Paris, particularly if you're looking for a special souvenir or an affordable meal.
