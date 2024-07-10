Paris Olympics 2024: 8 Unique Things To Do In France’s Capital

Paris is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world and a global leader in fashion, art, food and culture. The city is home to upscale fashion houses like Dior, Chanel, and Lanvin and served as an inspiration to artists such as Monet and Van Gogh.

Travellers and foodies alike are delighted by Paris, which is known for its baguettes, macarons, and croissants. The 2024 Summer Olympics, which will take place in the City of Light from July 26 to August 11, will mark the third time that the Olympics will be held there.

8 Best Things To Do In Paris During The 2024 Olympics -