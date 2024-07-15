Sikki Art Of Bihar: Art Where Various Items Are Made Frrom Natural Grass.

While you and I do not pay attention to the grass that grows on the banks of the rivers, in Bihar grass is used to make works of art that are in demand both in the country and abroad. However, this grass of Bihar is slightly different, hence it is known as the golden grass of Bihar. The things that artisans here make from that grass are called Sikki Arti.





Sikkimese art is an excellent example of the ancient and old traditional arts of Bihar. Sikkim grass is used in this art. Do you know what is so special about this herb? It is not cultivated, but grows naturally by itself. This 3 to 4 foot tall grass grows along the banks of canals and rivers. The stem of this herb is used in art. Oil, perfume and some special medicines are made from the roots.Before using Sikkim grass in works of art, it is processed. For this, water is first boiled in a pot on the stove. The herb is then placed in it and left to stand for a while. When all the steam is gone, it is kept outside. After that, it is washed with cold water. It is then dried in the sun until it becomes very hard. It is painted as needed. It takes at least an hour to paint it. When the color becomes uniform, things are made of it.This herb is supplied by artisan women of the Saday group called Saday didis. This job is their destiny.Carpets, wall plates, table lamps, coasters, toys, dolls, baskets, pots and other ornaments are made from Siki grass. People gift these items on special occasions. The most special thing about these products is that their shine increases with time. This means that even as they age, they look like new.It is popular in abroad also. This art of Bihar has now become prominent abroad as well. Mithila has left its mark in today's world thanks to the art of Sikkim. Consequently, the demand for them has increased, along with the demand, the job opportunities have also increased, and the increase in employment promotes the development of the country..