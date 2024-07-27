Tired Of Cough And Cold In Monsoon? Try These Popular Tips Followed By Grandmothers

After summer, rain and then sunshine, during the monsoons, the weather changes continuously, and because of this, cases of viral flu also increase a lot. Whether children or adults, colds, coughs, sore throats are quite common during the rainy season. In the case of these minor problems, one cannot repeatedly take medicine and one does not think of taking too much medicine, in such a situation, herbs recommended by grandmothers help a lot.



Put them in water and steam

In case of sore throat, runny nose and cough, steam should be taken by adding basil leaves, cloves, cinnamon to the water. It facilitates very quickly. In fact, steaming thins mucus, and things like basil, cinnamon, cloves, etc. eliminate bacteria, while the heat of the steam reduces swelling in the nose and throat.



Prepare a decoction of them

During the rainy season, when symptoms such as runny nose, cough and mild fever appear, it is good to drink nas, ginger and basil leaves. Some salt should also be added to it. It not only relieves the cold, but also increases the immunity of the body.



Turmeric Relieves Cough

A cold gets better after two to three days, but once the cough starts, it can bother you for at least a week. To alleviate this, it is helpful to take roasted turmeric with lukewarm water every night before going to bed.



Fires are also useful

If you cough a lot or have a sore throat, press the clove under the tooth and chew it lightly. Adding clove oil to hot water and inhaling the steam is also helpful. When you cough, take 6-7 keys and carefully remove their flowers and fry these flowers in a pan on very low heat. Consuming it before going to bed will give you many benefits in two or three days.

Desi medicines not only provide quick relief for problems like flu, cough, sore throat, but these medicines are also effective for adults and children and the chances of side effects are also very low.



