Try These Super Easy Steps to Make Korean Kimchi at Home

Ingredients:

1 medium napa cabbage

1/4 cup sea salt

2 cups water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons Korean red pepper flakes (Gochugaru)

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch ginger, grated

4 green onions, chopped

1 medium carrot, julienned

1 daikon radish, julienned (optional)

Instructions:

Get the Cabage ready:

Chop the napa cabbage into bite-sized pieces after cutting it into quarters lengthwise.

Dissolve 1/4 cup sea salt in 2 cups water in a big dish. Make sure the cabbage pieces are completely immersed in the brine by adding them. Leave it for one to two hours, rotating it now and then.

Clean and Dry The Cabbage:

Rinse the cabbage well under cold water to get rid of any excess salt after it has softened. After thorough draining, set away.

Make Kimchi Paste:

To make a thick paste, mix the sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, Gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), minced garlic, and grated ginger in a small bowl.

Mix the Veggies:

To the drained cabbage, add the julienned carrots, chopped green onions, and daikon radish (if using). Cover the veggies with the kimchi paste.

Massage the Kimchi:

Put on gloves and work the paste onto the veggies until they are completely covered. This stage guarantees even flavor distribution.

Assemble the Kimchi:

Tightly pack the kimchi mixture into an airtight jar or clean jar. Tightly press to eliminate any air bubbles. Because the kimchi will expand during fermentation, leave some room at the top.

Ferment:

Allow the jar to ferment for one to two days at room temperature. It's usual to notice a faint stench and bubbles. Once the kimchi gets the proper level of sourness, taste it after a day or two.

Enjoy:

You can now enjoy your handmade kimchi! It's ready to eat right now, but it will keep becoming better with time. Keep it chilled for a maximum of one month.