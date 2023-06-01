Want To Get Rid Of That Stubborn Double Chin? Try These Facial Yoga Exercises

Are you tired of battling that stubborn and annoying double chin that just won't give up? It's like having a stubborn sidekick that refuses to leave your side! And let's not even get started on that unexpected weight gain that seems to have taken a liking to your chin, making you feel like you've got an extra layer of fluff. While hitting the gym and practicing yoga can help shed pounds off your body, finding a solution for that pesky facial fat seems like a mystery.

This is where facial yoga can help in getting rid of that double chin and reclaiming your chiselled jawline. One can easily reduce their double chin by performing some simple facial yoga, that too in the comfort of their own home or even at the office.

With each movement, you'll feel the power surge through your facial muscles, as they tighten and strengthen. It's like your face is doing its own workout, sculpting itself into a masterpiece.

All you need is a determination to follow a specific regimen of facial exercises.

For expert opinion, Mithlesh Kumar, a professional Yoga trainer has explained the relevance of certain yoga postures that can effectively eliminate a double chin and reduce facial fat. Yoga not only enhances blood circulation in the face but also strengthens and tightens facial muscles, he said as quoted in a Moneycontrol report.

So, embrace the power of facial yoga and watch as that double chin fades into oblivion. Here are a few yoga exercises for reducing facial fat:

Cobra Stretch or Bhujangasana: To perform this posture, you need to gently raise your face upward and hold your chin in position for 10 to 30 seconds. Repeat this exercise 3-5 times and do it 2-3 times per week.

Lion Pose or the Simha Mudra: In this posture, you need to position your hands on your thighs and sit in an upright posture. While in this position, continue inhaling deeply and extend your tongue out, focusing your gaze toward the centre of your eyebrows. Produce a loud sound, mimicking the roar of a lion, and repeat it at least five times. This helps to enhance facial blood circulation and tone the facial muscles.

Smile widely: One of the easiest tricks to get rid of the double chin is to smile widely. Sit in an upright position and smile as widely as possible to engage your cheek muscles. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds. Next, pucker your lips and hold the position for the next 10 seconds. Repeat this exercise 4-5 times every day.

Make fish face: For this posture, you need to make your face like a fish by sucking in your lips and cheeks as much as possible. While holding this position, continue moving your head in various directions — right, left, up, and down and repeat it 4-5 times per day.

While the exercises are effective in reducing a double chin, the results may vary from person to person, based on their body types, lifestyle, diets, and genetics. Kumar also noted that people need to follow a proper routine that includes sufficient sleep, a well-balanced diet, and regular exercise sessions.