What Is The Impact of Fast Food On Teenagers' Health?

Who does not love fast food? Whether it is the daily consumption of fast food after the school bell or munching on weekends, we all love fast food. When busting out in our mouth, the taste, aroma, and tempting flavors just feel so filling. From making post-tuition plans to office brunch, fast foods have evolved in terms of variety, flavors, taste, and audience preference. Some love to eat pizza over momos while others love burgers over chilly potatoes, so how wonderful it impacted our lives it is not just that our stomach grumbles when we smell the making of these foods but if we see any picture we start salivating out immediately. It is not less impactful than our mobile phones.

When we crave to eat something spicy food what is the first thing that comes to our mind? Fries, pizzas, or burgers, but little did teenagers know the longer impact of fast food on their health. Adolescence is the age of growth and requires increased energy to take in however, fast food quickly satisfies their demand which are packed with lots of calories. The fluctuating hormones can also influence the appetite and cravings making sugary high-fat foods more appealing to them.

Impact Of Fast Food On Teenager's Health

While watching their favorite series or always glued around their gadgets may lack physical activity which impacts their overall development. Advanced food delivery apps also make it so easier for teens to satisfy their cravings in just one click. Due to not consuming a balanced diet food teenagers often lack essential nutrients including iron, vitamins, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and amino acids. How can we expect our adolescents to follow healthy food habits consumption when their diets lack nutrients?

Consumption of excessive junk food during these growing years may have worse impacts than we think, many studies have shown that the regular excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart stroke. It can also influence living standards by shortening the span of teens' lives and impacting their mental health.

In 2022 as per the World Health Organisation, 1 in 8 people in the world was found to be obese. Obesity in adolescents has been four times greater approximately 390 million children aged 5-19 years were found to be overweight.

Side Effects Of Junk Food

Excessive consumption of these high-calorie junk foods which does not even provide teens with the full nutrition contributes to heart diseases, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Fast food consumption can be made with high levels of unhealthy fats, sugars, and sodium can disturb the hormone balance leading to an increase in mood swings and potential addiction.

The lack of essential nutrients such as vitamins or fiber may result in deficiencies and weakened immune systems. Teenagers should prioritize a rich diet packed with fruits, whole grains, vegetables, and lean proteins.

Relying on fast foods can have severe consequences, parents should educate their teens about the nutritional value of different foods by making healthy choices for instance- rather than buying fast food you can buy them healthier options including poha, upma, besan chilla and oats biscuits.