Who Is Gaur Gopal Das, A Monk, Lifestyle Coach, Author And Spiritual Guru Of Billionaire Yashovardhan Birla?

NEW DELHI: Prabhu Gaur Gopal Das, a former Electrical Engineer at the US-based technology giant Hewlett Packard, is one of the most popular Indian spiritual gurus. He is a motivational speaker, a storyteller, a filmmaker and author of numerous books and inspiring novels, including Life’s Amazing Secrets, Revival, Checkmate, Conquest. In his own words, he is a “practicing monk for twenty-three years, trying to understand the deeper aspects of the human condition: our relationships, our happiness and our purpose.” Gaur Gopal Das calls himself a lifestyle coach and a friend to millions who follow him closely on various social media platforms. Besides, he is also an active member of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Family Background

Born into a middle-class Marwari Jain family in Maharashtra’s Wambori village in the Ahmadnagar district. His father worked for the Indian Meteorological Department. His father suffered from Parkinson’s disease and died in 2009. He has a younger sister in his family, which resides in Pune. He has taken a vow of celibacy for life.

Career As Electrical Engineer

Gaur Gopal Das went to The Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology from where he received a diploma in electrical engineering. Between 1992 to 1995, he studied at the COEP Technological University in Pune and earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He began his career as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard (HP), a US-based information technology company. However, he quit his job a year later as he wasn’t much satisfied with it. It is at this point in his life that he decided to forego his materialistic desires and follow the path of spirituality and self-realization.

Transformation As A Monk

In 196, Gaur Gopal Das became an active member of the ISKCON the year 1996. He was profoundly influenced by A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON, and began his spiritual training under the able guidance of his guru Radhanath Swami in Mumbai. During his Mumbai stay, he had a chance to meet more than 30 monks from affluent families with brilliant academic records.

When asked about his transformation, Gaur Gopal Das says it is easy to make money in this world, but it is challenging task to be able to motivate and change lives of the other people. In this context, he argues that he did not quit his job, rather upgraded himself into a lifestyle coach.

An Avid Traveller, Motivational Speaker

Gaur Gopal initially started interacting with students at some of the most prestigious colleges in Mumbai. As the time passed, his popularity grew, and he was flooded with invites to deliver keynote lectures at various institutions and MNCs. In due to course of time, he also partnered with institutions like Google, Salesforce, Bombay Stock Exchange, CII and YPO. Ever since, Gaur Gopal Das has been globetrotting and delivering motivational speeches at various reputed companies and colleges during which he mainly addresses topics like real happiness, success, and relationships, meaning of values in life.

He has been invited by several MNCs like London-based Ernst & Young in London, Infosys, Barclays, Macintosh, Bank of America, Ford and numerous other corporate institutions. He also had the distinction of addressing the British Parliament thrice and delivering a key note address at the United Nations. Guru Gopal Das is a recipient of numerous accolades for significantly transforming the lives of millions of people around the globe.

Social Media Presence

This 49-year-old inspiring spiritual leader has a massive fan following on social media- around 6.8 million followers on Instagram and 4.87 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Famous Books

Gaur Gopal Das has penned several top-selling titles including his debut “Life’s Amazing Secrets: How To Find Balance And Purpose In Your Life”, which hit the stores in 2018. This thought-provoking book is a compilation of his real-life experiences and lessons from life that can be of great help to millions of people in aligning their lives in the manner they desire.

His other book titled “The Way Of The Monk: The Four Steps To Peace, Purpose, And Lasting Happiness” was published in 2020. In this book, Gaur Gopal Das offers a dep insight into the complexities of life and how to make it worthy, valuable even in the most difficult circumstances.

“Energize Your Mind: A Monk’s Guide To Mindful Living” - a highly acclaimed book, which talks about the power of mind and its various functions, was published in 2022.

The Spiritual Guru Of Billionaire Yashovardhan Birla

Gaur Gopal Das is also the spiritual Guru of billionaire Yashovardhan Birla, who is also known as Yash Birla. Yashovardhan Birla is a billionaire, a fitness icon and the head of the Yash Birla Group, a business conglomerate located in India.

Net Worth

Though he believes, his “greatest reward is the opportunity to add value to lives of others,” his net worth is estimated to be around 11.21 Crores.