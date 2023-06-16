Who Is Rameshbhai Oza, The Spiritual Guru Of India's Richest Man And RIL Boss Mukesh Ambani?

NEW DELHI: Rameshbhai Oza is one of the most revered and popular spiritual gurus and motivational speakers in the country today. He is known for his proximity to the Ambani family – one of the richest corporate families in India and possibly the third richest in the world. Oza has dedicated his entire life to sharing the eternal wisdom of the Sanatan Dharma through Kathas and religious discourses all over the world. He uses education as a potent tool to nurture the Indian culture and imbibes moral values in children. This highly influential spiritual guru keeps a low profile but is known for his business acumen and thought-provoking ideas and pragmatic solutions to problems.

His motto is “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” (the whole world is one family) and he works tirelessly to strengthen humanity, create a world of peace, love, compassion, and brotherhood and enlighten millions of souls.

If the media reports are to be believed, Oza is said to have played an important role in industrialist Mukesh Ambani – the head of the RIL Group – in shaping his crucial business decisions through his timely interventions and suggestions. It is n exaggeration that Mukesh Ambani – the world’s 3rd richest man - takes all major financial and family decisions only after consulting his spiritual guru.

So, Who Is Rameshbhai Oza?

Ramesh Bhai Oza is a spiritual guru and motivational speaker. Though he likes to stay from the limelight, Oza has often been spotted at the family events of the Ambanis. He was also spotted watching Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram performance at The Grand Theatre, Jio World Centre. Ramesh Bhai Oza was received by none other than Mukesh and Anil Ambani when he reached the venue.

Oza is also known for some of his very popular speeches – on how to balance the mind, the importance of education and hard work in life, how to increase income’ etc. His speeches largely on various aspects of human lives – problems, miseries and worldly desires, enlightenment of soul etc. Due to his charismatic personality, Oza is one of the most sought-after spiritual gurus and motivational speakers in India today.

Early Life

Ramesh Bhai Oza was born in a small village called Devka in Gujarat in 1957. He did his early schooling at ‘Tatvajyoti’, a Sanskrit school located in Rajola. Oza later shifted to Mumbai to complete his education. Ever since his childhood, Oza developed a keen interest in Indian philosophy, ancient scriptures like Vedas, Puranas and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and the Sanatan Dharma. He was hugely inspired by his uncle, Shri Jeevrajbhai Oza who was the narrator of the Bhagavata Purana. His uncle noticed his interest in the Vedic literature which led him to study and practice religious scriptures. At the young age of 13, Ramesh Bhai Oza gave his first discourse on the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. When he was 18, he recited his first Shrimad Bhagavat Katha in Mumbai.

He has conducted numerous recitations across the world since then. Oza also founded religious and educational institutes namely Devka Vidyapith and Sandipani Vidyaniketan near Ranghavav village and Porbandar Aerodrome. Hindu Smitoday, in recognition of his social and spiritual contributions, awarded him as The Hindu of the Year in 2006.

Connection With The Ambanis

According to media reports, Ramesh Bhai Oza played a pivotal role and greatly helped Kokilaben Ambani in resolving the conflict in the Ambani family over the property and business after RUL founder Dhirubhai Amabani’s death. Since that time, Mukesh Ambani greatly admires his spiritual guru and takes all major financial and family decisions after consulting him. Not only Mukesh Ambani, his younger brother and industrialist Anil Ambani also depends on his guru‘s advice on crucial matters.



Ramesh Bhai Oza, who has a massive fan following, is also known as Bhaishri Maharaj.