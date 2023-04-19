LIVE Updates | Apple New Store Opening In New Delhi's Saket, India: Tim Cook To Open Second Retail Store On Thursday

Apple New Store Opening In New Delhi's Saket, India Live Update: Apple is all set to open its second retail store in India at Saket (New Delhi) on Thursday with its CEO Tim Cook to open the gates and welcome the customers.

Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the company's first retail store in Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday. He opened the gates and welcomed the customers enthusiastically. Long queues were seen before the store as people were excited to see Apple's first retail store in India. People not only visited the retail store but also clicked selfies with Tim Cook. One customer brought his old 1984 Macintosh computer with him, which surprised Cook as his reaction went viral on Internet.

Apple is giving retail push in India after the company has seen high growth for the last few years. The company's revenue in India grew by nearly 50%, from $4.1 billion a year earlier.