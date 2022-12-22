LIVE Updates | Merry Christmas 2022 Trending - World gears up to celebrate Xmas
Merry Christmas 2022 BUZZ: Christmas is knocking on our doors. So deck up your homes, have your gifts in place, bake that amazing cake and get ready to celebrate with your family and friends.
- Christmas is celebrated on December 25 to mark the birth of Jesus Christ
- It is one of the biggest celebrations across the globe
- India celebrates Christmas with a lot of fanfare which churches across the country looking their best at this time of the year
Christmas 2022: The birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 is celebrated as Christmas globally. While essentially a religious festival of the Christian community, Christmas today is a global event and is extensively celebrated worldwide. Christmas carols, plum cakes, exchanging of gifts, Santa Claus, a decked-up Christmas tree - these are hallmarks of Christmas celebrations. Of course, the most significant aspect of the celebrations remains the midnight mass that's held on Christmas eve. Christmas is also the time to spread cheer and therefore help the less privileged. As the season to be merry and jolly is here, let's get down to celebrating the beautiful festival in style! Merry Christmas!
Ukraine: Kyiv's muted Christmas 2022
In war-torn Ukraine, Christmas is a muted affair this year. The joyous celebrations of the past years have been replaced by a sober Christmas this year.
These are the Christmas trees of Kyiv, in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
This year's is called the "Tree of Invincibility." pic.twitter.com/GASTG8HG1z
— Goodable (@Goodable) December 22, 2022
Christmas 2022: Kissing under mistletoe tree - origins of the tradition
According to an old Norse legend, the goddess of love Frigga had a son named Balder who was the god of innocence and light. To protect her beloved son, Frigga demanded of all creatures swear an oath that no one should harm her son. She cast a spell so that no tree or plant can harm her son, but she forgot the mistletoe as it is a parasite tree growing out of a tree’s branches. When the scheming Loki - god of evil and destruction - learns of this, he makes a mistletoe arrow and manipulates Balder’s blind brother to shoot him, which eventually kills him. Legend has it that heartbroken Frigga's tears fell on the mistletoe and white berries were formed. She then said that the mistletoe should never be used to harm anyone again, rather anyone standing under the mistletoe would get a kiss. This means even enemies caught other the mistletoe will have to exchange a kiss and maintain peace for the day.
