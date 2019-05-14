close

MK Stalin

After MK Stalin-K Chandrashekar Rao meet, TN BJP president claims DMK is in talks with party

According to Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMK has reached out to the BJP. It is a claim that has been denied by DMK, a party that was one of the first to endorse Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

PTI File photo

Chennai: Just a day after MK Stalin met TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao in what was termed a 'courtesy visit', Tamil Nadu State BJP President and Tuticorin parliamentary constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the DMK President is in talks with the BJP. 

While addressing reporters in Tuticorin, she responded to a question on DMK being in touch with he BJP by saying, "It is true, on the one side it is Rahul Gandhi, on the other it is KCR and then Modi. Everyone knows that the DMK changes colors. They are speaking via someone, they are establishing a connection (with us)", she elaborated on the DMK's outreach to the saffron party. 

This comment by Tamilisai gains significance as Stalin was the first to endorse Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister and revive the UPA-era alliance between the parties. The DMK has also been campaigning vociferously against what they call the  'anti-people' and 'fascist' Modi Government.

Ideologically too, the Dravidian, rationalist, Tamil nationalist roots of the DMK do not match with BJP and the two parties have been at loggerheads except for their alliance during the Vajpayee-NDA years. 

Expressing confidence about a BJP victory, Tamilisai stated that everyone knows that BJP is winning and K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to bring some sort of a change on 23rd May - the day votes would be counted.

Quoting unspecified opinion polls, Tamilisai said that the Narendra Modi is coming back to power as Prime Minister. 

Speaking on Stalin's meeting with Telangana Chief Minister KCR, she said, "KCR met Stalin, but it won't make a difference. How many ever fronts emerge, it will only benefit the BJP." She questioned Stalin on why he did not firmly say that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister post his meeting with KCR.

Responding to Tamilisai's comments, DMK spokesperson Manuraj S said,  "The comments of Dr Tamilisai don't warrant a response from a the DMK unless she acts in a manner that is responsible and worthy of the position that she holds in her party."  He also added that the DMK would not comment until the BJP state president mentioned the specific details of who had contacted the BJP, and called Tamilisai's comment a 'cooked-up story.'

For Lok Sabha election 2019, DMK is in an alliance with the Congress, Left parties, and the Congress is contesting in 10 seats across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

The AIADMK is in an alliance with the BJP, PMK and DMDK, with the saffron party candidates contesting from five parliamentary constituencies. 

