After sweets with pebbles, Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi with 'tight slap of democracy' remark

Purulia, West Bengal: The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been scathing, spiteful and often quite slanderous in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019. While PM Modi has accused the TMC leader of undermining democracy, Mamata has hit back by often resorting to personal attacks - bordering on derogatory.

In the latest in a long list of insults hurled at PM Modi, Mamata on Tuesday said that she wanted to give a tight slap of democracy to him. Speaking at a rally in Purulia, the TMC chief said that PM Modi comes to the state and makes unfounded allegations against her and her party. "Money doesn't matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being 'Tolabaaz' (Toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy," she said.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia: Money doesn't matter to me.That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being Tolabaaz (Toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy pic.twitter.com/JnE5xywWJI — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

Her remarks on Tuesday are likely to further intensify the verbal duel between BJP and TMC leaders even as West Bengal continues to witness poll-related violence each time people come out to vote.

In one of her most controversial remarks in the recent past, Mamata had said that she would send sweets made of soil to PM Modi and add pebbles to them. This was after PM Modi had said in an informal interview to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar that Mamata sends him sweets once or twice a year.

Mamata also refused to take PM Modi's calls in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani and later called him 'Expiry PM.'

With both BJP and TMC engaged in a close contest in West Bengal, the quality of political discourse has fallen tremendously in the past few months. With voting in two phases still to go, the verbal jostle could spiral even further.