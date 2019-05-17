Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu urges EC to take action against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for hailing Nathuram Godse

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against BJP's candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her remarks describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot".

The Andhra Pradesh CM made this demand after meeting the poll panel over Thakur's 'Godse' remarks and the campaign ban in West Bengal ahead of phase 7.

"The EC should take action against Sadhvi Thakur for insulting the father of the nation," the TDP chief said.

Live TV

''As of today, the Election Commission’s stand is very biased and pro-establishment. We are fighting against the Election Commission and this is very unfortunate. All the decisions of the poll panel are in the favour of PM Modi and his party,'' Naidu said.

Naidu also raised strong objections to the Election Commission's decision to hold re-polling at five booths under Chandragiri and Chittoor parliamentary constituencies and called it "partial one-sided and undemocratic".

''The decision of the Election Commission is very controversial. In Andhra Pradesh, after 25 days, they have ordered for re-polling. Generally, re-polling takes place the next day,'' he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had raised his objections in a letter sent to the poll panel.

The EC had declared the polling held on April 11 in these five stations as void and ordered that a re-polling be conducted from 7 AM to 6 PM on May 19.

Meanwhile, Naidu is also expected to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Sharad Yadav later today.