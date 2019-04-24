Bankura is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Bankura Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Bankura parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Raghunathpur, Saltora, Chhatna, Ranibandh, Raipur, Taldangra and Bankura.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Moon Moon Sen had won the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 98506 votes. Moon Moon Sen had bagged 483455 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Basudeb Acharia who secured 384,949 votes. At the third spot was Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr. Subhas Sarkar with 251,183 votes.

In 2009, Communist Party of India Marxist's Basudeb Acharia had defeated his closest rival Congress by winning 469223 votes. Congress candidate Subrata Mukherjee fell short by a huge margin winning 361421 votes.

In the 2014 election in Bankura, 78.87 per cent or 1236613 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 11 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Trinamool Congress has named Subrata Mukherjee in place of sitting MP Moon Moon Sen who is contesting against union minister Babul Supriyo in Asansol. Bharatiya Janata Party has named Subhas Kumar Sarkar and Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Amiya Patra. Other candidates in the fray include Jharkhand People's Party's Gour Chandra Hembram, Bahujan Samaj Party has named Mahadeb Bauri along with other Independents.