Basti is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Basti Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Basti parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar and Mahadewa. 

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Harish Chandra alias Harish Dwivedi had won the seat with a margin of 33562 votes. Harish bagged 357680 votes as against Samajwadi Party's Brij Kishor who stood at the second spot with 324118 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Ram Prasad Chaudhary had come third with 283747 votes.

In the 2009 election,  Bahujan Samaj Party's Arvind Kumar Chaudhary had won the Basti seat by securing 2,68,666 votes. Samajwadi Party's Raj Kishor Singh had bagged the second spot with 1,63,456 votes. 

In Basti, 57.16 per cent or 1048539 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, 10 had lost their deposits.

With the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party fighting in an alliance, the two parties are likely to gain their vote share from Basti seat. Under the alliance, Samajwadi Party is contesting on 37 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party on 38 seats, and Rashtriya Lok Dal is contesting on three seats. 

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again fielded Harish Chandra to defend the seat. While Bahujan Samaj Party has named Ram Prasad Chaudhary from the seat, Raj Kishor Singh is fighting on a Congress ticket. Others in the fray are Lok Gathbandhan Party's Pankaj, Swami Damodarcharya from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, and Bal Govind Yadav from Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia).

