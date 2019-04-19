Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Odisha and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Odisha – on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29.

Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency covers seven assembly segments – Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar and Chandabali.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Arjun Charan Sethi of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) – won with a margin of over 1.79 lakh votes. He had defeated Sangram Keshari Jena of the Indian National Congress. While Sethi had secured 502338 votes Jena got 322979 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 73.63 percent across 1699 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Sarat Dash of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ramesh Chandra Jena of the Communist Party of India.

In the year 2009, Arjun Charan Sethi of the BJD managed to secure his winning position by getting 54 thousand votes against Ananta Prasad Sethi of the INC. Arjun Sethi had secured 416808 votes while Ananta Sethi got 361870 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Ratha Das of the BJP and Golak Prasad Mallik who was an Independent.