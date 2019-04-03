Bihar: JD(U) replaces Sitarmarhi candidate; Sunil Pintu to now contest in place of Dr Varun Kumar

The Janata Dal (United) Wednesday replaced Dr Varun Kumar from Sitamarhi parliamentary constituency. Local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunil Pintu will now contest from the seat.

A former minister and four-time legislator, Pintu formally joined JDU on Wednesday. He was the MLA from Sitamarhi from 2003 to 2015.

Kumar's candidature was withdraw after he failed to get support from local leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Lok Sabha election in the state will be held on all the seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting of votes will take place along with the rest of the country on May 23.

The NDA in Bihar, comprising of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), has already announced its seat sharing deal.

The BJP will contest from Paschim Champaran (Bettiah), Purvi Champaran (Motihari), Muzaffarpur, Saran, Maharjaganj, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Aurangabad and Araria.

The JDU has fielded candidates from Valmikinagar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Jehanbad, Gaya, Karakat, Madhepura, Supaul, Jhanjharpur, Sitamarhi, Purnea, Kishanganj, Banka, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nalanda and Katihar. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP is contesting on the Lok Sabha seats of Hajipur, Samastipur, Jamui, Nawada, Khagaria and Vaishali.