BJP fields Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' against Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh

BJP on Wednesday released its 16th list of 6 candidates, including one in Maharashtra and five in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

The party has given ticket to Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' from Azamgarh against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In another surprise, the BJP has denied ticket to Kirit Somaiya, the party's sitting MP from Mumbai North East, and has fielded Manoj Kotak this time. It is to be noted that BJP ally in Maharashta Shiv Sena was against Somaiya's nomination and it seems that the BJP buckled under the pressure of its ally and denied ticket to a senior leader.

Prem Singh Shakya is BJP's candidate from Mainpuri against Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mainpuri is a stronghold of SP and Mulayam Singh Yadav had won from this seat in 2014. In Rae Bareli, which is the pocketborough of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has given ticket to Dinesh Pratap Singh. Sonia had won from this seat in 2014 and she is the Congress candidate from this seat this time too.

Few days ago, Zee News had reported that the BJP has made up its mind to field Nirahua from Azamgarh against Akhilesh Yadav. Nirahua joined the BJP on March 27 in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Talking to Zee UP-UK before joining the BJP, Nirahua had said that he decided to join the BJP because he was impressed by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the nation. He also lauded PM Modi for raising the pride of India at the global level.

When asked whether he will contest from Azamgarh, Nirahua had said that it will be a matter of pride for him if the party chooses him to fight from Azamgarh. Nirahua, however, added that he is ready to contest from anywhere the party asks him to.

Nirahua started his Bhojpuri film career in 2005 and became a popular name in 2006. Nirahua has worked in more than 20 films so far and most of his films have done good business at the box-office. Nirahua is also a well-known singer in Bhojpuri film industry. His biggest hit is 'Nirahua Rickshawalah'.

When the Zee News correspondent asked Nirahua whether he considers Akhilesh Yadav as a big challenge, Nirahua said that Akhilesh is a big leader and he will love to fight against him. He added no small leader can contest against him.

Nirahua said that he has not entered politics to taste power and his intention is to serve the people. Nirahua noted that as an actor he can entertain the society but by becoming a leader he can contribute a lot to society.

The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11, 2019 and the voting in Azamgarh will take place on May 12. The counting will be done on May 23.