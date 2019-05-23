BJP-led NDA leads in 37 out of 40 seats in Bihar; opposition stares at complete decimation

PATNA: The BJP-led NDA is on course to register a thumping victory in Bihar, racing ahead of its rivals in 37 out of 40 seats and it is expected that the performance of BJP-led NDA , which also includes JD(U) and LJP, would be the best performance for any political formation in Bihar in decades.

While the BJP is on course to win 15 out of the 17 seats it had contested, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is set to win 16 out of 17 seats it had contested. Lok Janshakti Party of Ram Vilas Paswan has a 100% strike rate as the party is set to win all the six seats it had contested. Among the Mahagathbandhan parties, which include Congress, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the RJD has performed very badly as the party is expected to win only two seats - Pataliputra and Jahanabad.

The Congress is leading on only one seat and this is going to be the worst performance of grand old party in Bihar where it is already a marginal player. In 2014, Congress had won two seats, while RJD had four.Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is set to register a comprehensive win over Shatrughan Sinha, who had crossed over to the Congress less than two months ago, from Patna Sahib. In Begusarai, Union minister Giriraj Singh registered a massive win over his CPI rival Kanhaiya Kumar.

The RLSP, HAM and VIP had contested on 11 seats and it is certain that these parties would not be able to win even a single seat. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll as an NDA ally but switched sides before this poll, is set to face defeat from both Ujiyarpur and Karakat Lok Sabha seats. Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing by a huge margin in Gaya and the two other HAM candidates are also on course to face a humiliating defeat in Nalanda and Aurangabad.

The verdict sends a clear message that Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), which constitute around 30% of the voters in Bihar, came out in support for the NDA with full force. It became possible only because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who enjoys very good popularity among the EBCs.Another important thing which is noticeable is the landslide victory in north Bihar constituencies, which are along India-Nepal border. The victory of BJP-led NDA in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Champaran, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj Lok Sabha seats reflects the mood of the people who are more interested in national security than blindly following the leader of their caste.

The mauling will raise questions over the leadership abilities of Tejashwi Yadav as it has become apparent after the defeat that he is not capable of steering the party in the absence of his incarcerated father Lalu Prasad Yadav. Today's verdict will also set alarm bells ringing in the RJD camp before the 2020 Assembly elections as Tejashwi will find it tough to hold his MLAs together.