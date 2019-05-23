BJP Lok Sabha election voteshare surges 10 per cent in Delhi

New Delhi: Confident of victory on all seven seats in Delhi with record margins, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a massive surge of 10 per cent in its voteshare in Lok Sabha election 2019 when compared to the 2014 poll. The party's voteshare so far is at 56.6 per cent as it continued to dominate the trends on all seats. It had a voteshare of 46.40 per cent in 2014, when the party had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Live TV

The increase in BJP's voteshare augurs well for the party at a time when assembly elections are round the corner in Delhi. Its voteshare has crossed the 54-per cent mark achieved by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2015 assembly poll when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had swept 67 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi. BJP had recorded a voteshare of 32.3 per cent in 2015 assembly election.

AAP's voteshare of 32.90 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha polls has been reduced to 18.1 per cent this time. However, counting is underway for all seven seats in Delhi.

Sure of emerging victorious on all the seven seats with five of its candidates breaking records in terms of leading with the highest margin ever, the BJP continued to dominate the trends while the Congress and AAP trailed the saffron party at the second spot in five and two constituencies, respectively. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has retained power with a bigger mandate than 2014 Lok Sabha election winning over 340 seats.