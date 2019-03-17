BJP shortlists candidates for all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka: Arvind Limbavali

BENGALURU: General Secretary of Karnataka BJP Arvind Limbavali on Sunday said that the state unit has shortlisted candidates for all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, adding that a final call in this regard would soon be taken by Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party.

"We have shortlisted the names of all the candidates (in Karnataka). The central election committee will take a decision on it and release the list," Limbavali told reporters after the party's state core meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting was chaired by BJP state president and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and was attended by BJP general secretary and state unit in-charge P Muralidhar Rao, BJP organising secretary (in-charge south India) B L Santosh, former chief ministers D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. According to Limbavali, the list of shortlisted candidates will be tabled before the CEC by the state election committee.

Talking about Mandya Lok Sabha seat, where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is locked in a direct fight against actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, Limbavali remarked that during the meeting discussions were held on fielding a candidate from Mandya. He added that a final decision in this regard will be taken based on Sumalatha's decision.

Sumalatha's decision to fight from Mandya is set to make things tougher for Nikhil because Sumalatha enjoys good popularity in the constituency. Sumalatha's late husband Ambareesh had won thrice from Mandya. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha on a JD(S) ticket and twice on Congress ticket. He was appointed minister of state for information and broadcasting when UPA-1 was in power, PTI reported.

Limbavali also informed reporters that senior Congress leader from Hassan, A Manju is set to join the BJP. Manju, a well-known critic of Gowdas, is expected to join the BJP after his meeting with Yeddyurappa.