close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Congress claims laser light on Rahul Gandhi a security scare, SPG blames AICC photographer

Rahul Gandhi is an SPG protectee and the Congress is demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Congress claims laser light on Rahul Gandhi a security scare, SPG blames AICC photographer
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka during a roadshow in Amethi. (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday claimed that a laser light was pointed at Rahul Gandhi during a roadshow in Amethi a day earlier. The party said that it was a security scare and added that it had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs about it. MHA, however, said it had been informed by the Director of Special Protection Group (SPG) that the light was from a mobile phone of a Congress photographer.

Congress had said that Wednesday's incident is a security scare and that the laser light could have also been from a sniper rifle. "A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head," a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, signed by Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, said.

MHA, however, said that it has not received any letter from the party. It further added that the Director of SPG had informed that the light was from a mobile phone. "SPG has informed that the 'green light' shown in a clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by an AICC photographer, who was video graphing the impromptu press interaction of Rahul Gandhi near the collectorate in Amethi," MHA said, according to news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi is an SPG protectee and the Congress is demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiSPGAmethi Lok Sabha constituencyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election: Kirti Azad tears into BJP for false promises

Must Watch

PT5M4S

Statistical Reports of the 2014 Lok Sabha Election