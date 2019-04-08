Cuddalore Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It was formed in the year 1952.

|The Cuddalore Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 26) covers six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is for the SC category.

The six assembly constituencies are :- Tittakudi (SC), Vridhachalam, Neyveli, Cuddalore, Panruti, Kurinjipadi.

The Cuddalore parliamentary constituency is not reserved for any category, which means this constituency falls into the General Category.

The electors in the Cuddalore Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

A Arunmozhithevan of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Arunmozhithevan secured 481429 votes and defeated K Nandagopalakrishnan of the DMK who secured 278304 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the PMK has nominated R Govindasamy from Cuddalore seat while the DMK has given its ticket to TRVS Ramesh for the Cuddalore seat.

The BSP has, meanwhile, nominated C Jeyaprakash to contest from this seat.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.