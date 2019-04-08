Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency is one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary constituencies. This constituency was formed in 1952.

The Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 22) has six legislative assembly segments, one of which is reserved for the SC category.

The electors in the Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

M Udhaya Kumar of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, M Udhaya Kumar managed to get 510462 votes in his favour to defeat his DMK rival S Gandhirajan who secured 382617 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has fielded K Jyothi from this parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has given its ticket to P Velusamy from the Dindigul seat. Actor-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has fielded S Sudhakar from this seat.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is facing a tough contest from the AIADMK-BJP-PMK-DMDK coalition in the upcoming 2019 ok Sabha polls.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.