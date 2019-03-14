Durg is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the third phase of the election this year - on April 23.

Durg Lok Sabha constituency comprises of nine assembly segments - Patan, Durg Rural, Durg City, Bhilai Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara (SC), Saja, Bemetara and Nawagarh.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress' Tamradhwaj Sahu upstaged BJP dominance here by defeating sitting MP Saroj Pandey by a margin of 16,848 votes. The voter turnout was 67.74 per cent.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Pandey had managed to keep the BJP flag flying here by defeating Congress' Pradeep Choubey. The voter turnout was 55.93 per cent.

BJP, besides the 2014 Lok Sabha election, had a strong grip over this constituency with Tarachand Sahu leading the way in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections before he was expelled two months before 2009 Lok Sabha election - on charges of anti-party activities. He fought - and lost - as an Independent.

The total number of electors in the Durg constituency is over 19 lakh.