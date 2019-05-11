Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 12

NEW DELHI: Fifty-nine seats across seven states will go to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on Sunday, 12 May, 2019. Voting in phase 6 is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 9 in Bihar, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

The key candidates in the fray include Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Maneka Gandhi and Harsh Vardhan. Other big BJP names are Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and popular Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans.

From the Congress, prominent candidates contesting in phase 6 are former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting from Azamgarh - a seat which his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had won in the 2014 election.

In the current Lok Sabha, the BJP is in power in 44 of these 59 seats while the Trinamool Congress holds 8 seats. The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal are in power in 2 seats each while Apna Dal, Lok Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party are in power in one seat each. Here is the full list of sitting MPs in the seats going to polls in phase 6:

The campaigning for the sixth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election came to an end on May 10.

In UP`s Sultanpur, BJP has fielded Maneka Gandhi instead of her son and sitting MP Varun Gandhi who won in 2014 by a margin of over one lakh votes.

She is contesting against BSP candidate Chandra Bhadra Singh and Congress rival Dr Sanjay Sinh.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is in the race from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He is pitted against BJP`s Nirahua, a Bhojpuri star, while Congress has not fielded any candidate against him.

Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness a tough battle on the eight constituencies including Bhopal and Guna.

BJP has fielded terror-accused Pragya Singh Thakur against former state chief minister Digvijay Singh in Bhopal.

Congress general secretary in-charge western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking another term from Guna, which he has been representing in Lok Sabha since 2002.

Scindia, who had won in 2014 by over one lakh votes, will face BJP`s KP Yadav.

In Bihar, Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj constituencies will go to polls.

Among the seven seats in the national capital, the contest in the North-East Delhi, East Delhi and South Delhi seats is being keenly watched.

In 2014, BJP had swept all the seven seats here.

In North-East Delhi, Congress has fielded former chief minister Sheila Dikshit against BJP`s sitting MP Manoj Tiwari while in East Delhi, former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir is facing AAP`s Atishi and three-time Congress MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Congress candidate Vijender Singh, BJP`s sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are in the fray from South Delhi seat.

Haryana will witness single-phase polling in 10 parliamentary constituencies on May 12.

BJP had registered landslide victory on seven Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in 2014.

The first five phases of the elections were held on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

After the sixth phase on May 12, the voting for the seventh and last phase will take place on May 19.

Counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.