Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

The seats where voting will be held are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad. 

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019
Infographics: IANS

Eight Lok Sabha seats of Bihar will go to polls in the sixth phase of general election on Sunday, May 19. The seats where voting will be held are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad. 157 candidates, including 20 female candidates are in the fray for these 8 Lok Sabha seats. While Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat, and Jahanabad are general seats, Sasaram is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Approximately 1,52,52,608 voters are eligible to cast their votes on Sunday. 8095447 of the electorate comprises of male members, 7156660 are females and 501 are third gender voters. The Election Commission has set up 15,811 polling stations across these 8 seats to ensure smooth conduct of polls.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Bihar: 

ARRAH
 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Manoj Yadav Bahujan Samaj Party
2 R. K. Singh Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Anil Kumar Singh Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
4 Krishna Paswan Bhartiya Kranti Vir Party
5 Bharat Bhushan Pandey Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
6 Raj Giri Bhagat Shoshit Samaj Dal
7 Raju Yadav Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
8 Dr. Kumar Sheelbhadra Independent
9 Ram Raj Singh Independent
10 Lakshaman Kumar Ojha Independent
11 Shiv das Singh Independent

BUXAR
 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Ashwini Kumar Choubey Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Jagadanand Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal
3 Sushil Kumar Singh Bahujan Samaj Party
4 Anil Kumar Jantantrik Vikas Party
5 Anil Kumar Rai Rashtriya Dal United
6 Uday Narayan Rai Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
7 Dhanjit Singh Voters Party International
8 Ravi Raj Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
9 Binod Kumar Bikrant Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
10 Santosh Kumar Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party
11 Arvind Kumar Pandey Independent
12 Jay Prakash Ram Independent
13 Ranjit Singh Independent
14 Rakesh Kumar Ray Independent
15 Ramchandra Singh Yadav Independent

JAHANABAD
 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 CHANDESHWAR PRASAD Janata Dal (United)
2 NITYA NAND SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party
3 SURENDRA PRASAD YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal
4 ARBIND KUMAR Rajnaitik Vikalp Party
5 ARUN KUMAR Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
6 AVINASH KUMAR Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
7 UMA SHANKAR VERMA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 KUNTI DEVI Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation)
9 MEERA KUMARI YADAV Shoshit Samaj Dal
10 RAJENDRA PASWAN Lok Jan Vikas Morcha
11 RAMJEE KEWAT Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party
12 SUNIL KUMAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
13 CHANDRA PRAKASH Independent

KARAKAT
 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 UPENDRA KUSHWAHA Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
2 MAHABALI SINGH Janata Dal (United)
3 RAJ NARAYAN TIWARI Bahujan Samaj Party
4 ARIF ISAIN HUSAIN Janta Dal Rashtravadi
5 USHA SHARAN Shoshit Samaj Dal
6 KAMLESH RAM (PRASAD) Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
7 GORAKH RAM Voters Party International
8 GHANSHYAM TIWARI Samajwadi Party
9 JYOTI RASHMI Rashtra Sewa Dal
10 NAND KISHOR YADAV Swaraj Party (Loktantrik)
11 PRITHVI NATH PRASAD Asli Deshi Party
12 PRAKASH CHANDRA GOYAL Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
13 PRADEEP CHOUHAN Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
14 MANOJ SINGH KUSHVAHA Jai Prakash Janata Dal
15 MAMTA PANDEY Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
16 MOHAMMAD ATAHAR HUSAIN Ambedkar National Congress
17 RAJA RAM SINGH Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation)
18 RAMJEE SINGH KANTA Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari)
19 SHASHIKANT SINGH Bharatiya Momin Front
20 ABHIRAM PRIYADARSHI Independent
21 KUMAR SAURABH Independent
22 DHARMENDRA SINGH Independent
23 NEELAM KUMARI Independent
24 PUNAM DEVI Independent
25 RAM AYODHYA SINGH Independent
26 RAMESHWAR SINGH Independent
27 BASUDEO HAZARIKA Independent

NALANDA
 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Kaushlendra Kumar Janata Dal (United)
2 Shashi Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Shashi Kumar Nationalist Congress Party
4 Anil Kumar Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
5 Ashok Kumar Azad Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)
6 KUMAR HARI CHARAN SINGH YADAV Bharatiya Momin Front
7 Chiranjib Kumar Shivsena
8 Dilip Rawat Maanavvaadi Janta Party
9 Dinanath Pandey Independent
10 Pawan Kumar Pandey Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
11 Purushotam Sharma National Jagaran Party
12 Brahamdev Prasad Shoshit Samaj Dal
13 Rajeev Ranjan Kumar Jan Adhikar Party
14 Ram Charitra Prasad Singh Hindusthan Nirman Dal
15 Ramchandra Prasad Samagra Utthan Party
16 Ramvilaf Paswan Rashtriya Hind Sena
17 Rekha Kumari Purvanchal Mahapanchayat
18 Shankar Pandey Bahujan Nyay Dal
19 Sanjeet Kumar Jantantrik Vikas Party
20 Sampati Kumar Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
21 Sunil Ravidas Republican Party of India
22 Surendra Singh Bharat Prabhat Party
23 Sohavan Paswan Public Mission Party
24 Ashok Kumar Independent
25 Usha Devi Independent
26 Nita Devi Independent
27 Punit Kumar Independent
28 Mintu Kumar Independent
29 Mohan Bind Independent
30 Mohammad Surkhab Alam Independent
31 Rajnish Kumar Paswan Independent
32 Rakesh Paswan Independent
33 Ramchandra Singh Independent
34 Shailendra Chaudhari Independent
35 Sudhir Kumar Independent

PATALIPUTRA
 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 MD. KALIMULLAH Bahujan Samaj Party
2 MISHA BHARTI Rashtriya Janata Dal
3 RAM KRIPAL YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party
4 INDU DEVI MISHRA Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
5 MD. TAUFIQUE AHMAD Voters Party International
6 DURGESH NANDAN SINGH alias DURGESH YADAV Rashtriya Janvikas Party (Democratic)
7 Nagmani Shivsena
8 VINOD DAS Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
9 BINDU DEVI Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
10 RAM NARAYAN MANJHI Sankhyanupati Bhagidari Party
11 RAM NIRANJAN ROY Rashtrawadi Chetna Party
12 RAM PRAVESH RAJAK Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
13 LALITA RAY Bahujan Nyay Dal
14 WAKIL AHMAD Janata Party
15 SHIV KUMAR SINGH Apna Kisan Party
16 SHAILESH KUMAR Bharatiya Aam Awam Party
17 SATISH KUMAR Bharatiya Momin Front
18 SOHAN RAY Yuva Krantikari Party
19 JITENDRA BIND Independent
20 PUPUL KUMAR SHARMA Independent
21 BRAJESHWAR PRASAD SINGH Independent
22 MANTU KUMAR Independent
23 RAMESH KUMAR SHARMA Independent
24 RAJESH KUMAR Independent
25 SURESH PASWAN Independent

PATNA SAHIB
 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD Bharatiya Janata Party
2 SHATRUGHAN SINHA Indian National Congress
3 AKHILESH KUMAR Asli Deshi Party
4 ANAMIKA KUMARI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
5 PRABHASH CHANDRA SHARMA Vanchit Samaj Party
6 BASANT SINGH Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
7 MAHBOOB ALAM ANSARI Bharatiya Momin Front
8 RAJESH KUMAR Janata Party
9 RITA DEVI Vikassheel Insaan Party
10 SUMIT RANJAN SINHA Shivsena
11 AMIT KUMAR GUPTA Independent
12 ARVIND KUMAR Independent
13 ASHOK KUMAR GUPTA Independent
14 KUMAR RAUNAK Independent
15 JAVED Independent
16 NIMESH SHUKLA Independent
17 RANI DEVI Independent
18 VISHNU DEV Independent

SASARAM

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 CHHEDI PASWAN Bharatiya Janata Party
2 MANOJ KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party
3 MEIRA KUMAR Indian National Congress
4 DHARMRAJ PASWAN Lok Jan Vikas Morcha
5 NIRMALA DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
6 VIDYA JYOTI Bahujan Mukti Party
7 SATYA NARAYAN RAM Ambedkarite Party of India
8 ASHOK KUMAR PASWAN Independent
9 ASHOK BAITHA Independent
10 RAGHUNI RAM SHASTRI Independent
11 RAJANIKANT CHOUDHARY Independent
12 RAMEKBAL RAM Independent
13 SATYA NARAYAN PASWAN Independent

The maximum number of 35 candidates are in the fray in Nalanda which includes 32 males and 3 females. Sasaram (SC) has the least number of 10 candidates contesting the election which includes 10 males and 3 females. On the remaining seats, there are 27 candidates in the fray in Karakat, 25 in Patliputra, 18 in Patna Sahib, 15 in Buxar, 13 each in Sasaram (SC) and Jahanabad.

Ahead of the voting for the last phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three rallies - one each in Pataliputra, Buxar, and Sasaram constituencies - where he was joined by alliance partners Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP president Amit Shah held rallies in Pataliputra and Arrah where party MPs and Union ministers Ram Kripal Yadav and RK Singh, respectively, are in the fray. He also held a roadshow in Patna Sahib in support of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been fielded to retain the seat for the party by wresting it from Shatrughan Sinha.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also held a rally in Pataliputra in support of jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti. He also held a roadshow in Patna Sahib where actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is seeking re-election for the third consecutive term, but this time as a Congress candidate.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bihar Lok Sabha constituencyNalandaPatna SahibPatliputraAraBuxarSasaramKarakatJahanabad
