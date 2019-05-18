Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Eight Lok Sabha seats of Bihar will go to polls in the sixth phase of general election on Sunday, May 19. The seats where voting will be held are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad. 157 candidates, including 20 female candidates are in the fray for these 8 Lok Sabha seats. While Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat, and Jahanabad are general seats, Sasaram is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Approximately 1,52,52,608 voters are eligible to cast their votes on Sunday. 8095447 of the electorate comprises of male members, 7156660 are females and 501 are third gender voters. The Election Commission has set up 15,811 polling stations across these 8 seats to ensure smooth conduct of polls.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Bihar:

ARRAH



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Manoj Yadav Bahujan Samaj Party 2 R. K. Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Anil Kumar Singh Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 4 Krishna Paswan Bhartiya Kranti Vir Party 5 Bharat Bhushan Pandey Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh 6 Raj Giri Bhagat Shoshit Samaj Dal 7 Raju Yadav Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 8 Dr. Kumar Sheelbhadra Independent 9 Ram Raj Singh Independent 10 Lakshaman Kumar Ojha Independent 11 Shiv das Singh Independent

BUXAR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Ashwini Kumar Choubey Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Jagadanand Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 Sushil Kumar Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Anil Kumar Jantantrik Vikas Party 5 Anil Kumar Rai Rashtriya Dal United 6 Uday Narayan Rai Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 7 Dhanjit Singh Voters Party International 8 Ravi Raj Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 Binod Kumar Bikrant Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 Santosh Kumar Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Arvind Kumar Pandey Independent 12 Jay Prakash Ram Independent 13 Ranjit Singh Independent 14 Rakesh Kumar Ray Independent 15 Ramchandra Singh Yadav Independent

JAHANABAD



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 CHANDESHWAR PRASAD Janata Dal (United) 2 NITYA NAND SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SURENDRA PRASAD YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal 4 ARBIND KUMAR Rajnaitik Vikalp Party 5 ARUN KUMAR Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular) 6 AVINASH KUMAR Bharatiya Bahujan Congress 7 UMA SHANKAR VERMA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 KUNTI DEVI Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) 9 MEERA KUMARI YADAV Shoshit Samaj Dal 10 RAJENDRA PASWAN Lok Jan Vikas Morcha 11 RAMJEE KEWAT Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 12 SUNIL KUMAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 CHANDRA PRAKASH Independent

KARAKAT



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 UPENDRA KUSHWAHA Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 2 MAHABALI SINGH Janata Dal (United) 3 RAJ NARAYAN TIWARI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ARIF ISAIN HUSAIN Janta Dal Rashtravadi 5 USHA SHARAN Shoshit Samaj Dal 6 KAMLESH RAM (PRASAD) Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 7 GORAKH RAM Voters Party International 8 GHANSHYAM TIWARI Samajwadi Party 9 JYOTI RASHMI Rashtra Sewa Dal 10 NAND KISHOR YADAV Swaraj Party (Loktantrik) 11 PRITHVI NATH PRASAD Asli Deshi Party 12 PRAKASH CHANDRA GOYAL Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 PRADEEP CHOUHAN Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 14 MANOJ SINGH KUSHVAHA Jai Prakash Janata Dal 15 MAMTA PANDEY Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular) 16 MOHAMMAD ATAHAR HUSAIN Ambedkar National Congress 17 RAJA RAM SINGH Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) 18 RAMJEE SINGH KANTA Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari) 19 SHASHIKANT SINGH Bharatiya Momin Front 20 ABHIRAM PRIYADARSHI Independent 21 KUMAR SAURABH Independent 22 DHARMENDRA SINGH Independent 23 NEELAM KUMARI Independent 24 PUNAM DEVI Independent 25 RAM AYODHYA SINGH Independent 26 RAMESHWAR SINGH Independent 27 BASUDEO HAZARIKA Independent

NALANDA



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Kaushlendra Kumar Janata Dal (United) 2 Shashi Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Shashi Kumar Nationalist Congress Party 4 Anil Kumar Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 5 Ashok Kumar Azad Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 6 KUMAR HARI CHARAN SINGH YADAV Bharatiya Momin Front 7 Chiranjib Kumar Shivsena 8 Dilip Rawat Maanavvaadi Janta Party 9 Dinanath Pandey Independent 10 Pawan Kumar Pandey Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 11 Purushotam Sharma National Jagaran Party 12 Brahamdev Prasad Shoshit Samaj Dal 13 Rajeev Ranjan Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 14 Ram Charitra Prasad Singh Hindusthan Nirman Dal 15 Ramchandra Prasad Samagra Utthan Party 16 Ramvilaf Paswan Rashtriya Hind Sena 17 Rekha Kumari Purvanchal Mahapanchayat 18 Shankar Pandey Bahujan Nyay Dal 19 Sanjeet Kumar Jantantrik Vikas Party 20 Sampati Kumar Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 21 Sunil Ravidas Republican Party of India 22 Surendra Singh Bharat Prabhat Party 23 Sohavan Paswan Public Mission Party 24 Ashok Kumar Independent 25 Usha Devi Independent 26 Nita Devi Independent 27 Punit Kumar Independent 28 Mintu Kumar Independent 29 Mohan Bind Independent 30 Mohammad Surkhab Alam Independent 31 Rajnish Kumar Paswan Independent 32 Rakesh Paswan Independent 33 Ramchandra Singh Independent 34 Shailendra Chaudhari Independent 35 Sudhir Kumar Independent

PATALIPUTRA



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 MD. KALIMULLAH Bahujan Samaj Party 2 MISHA BHARTI Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 RAM KRIPAL YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party 4 INDU DEVI MISHRA Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 5 MD. TAUFIQUE AHMAD Voters Party International 6 DURGESH NANDAN SINGH alias DURGESH YADAV Rashtriya Janvikas Party (Democratic) 7 Nagmani Shivsena 8 VINOD DAS Bharatiya Bahujan Congress 9 BINDU DEVI Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 10 RAM NARAYAN MANJHI Sankhyanupati Bhagidari Party 11 RAM NIRANJAN ROY Rashtrawadi Chetna Party 12 RAM PRAVESH RAJAK Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 LALITA RAY Bahujan Nyay Dal 14 WAKIL AHMAD Janata Party 15 SHIV KUMAR SINGH Apna Kisan Party 16 SHAILESH KUMAR Bharatiya Aam Awam Party 17 SATISH KUMAR Bharatiya Momin Front 18 SOHAN RAY Yuva Krantikari Party 19 JITENDRA BIND Independent 20 PUPUL KUMAR SHARMA Independent 21 BRAJESHWAR PRASAD SINGH Independent 22 MANTU KUMAR Independent 23 RAMESH KUMAR SHARMA Independent 24 RAJESH KUMAR Independent 25 SURESH PASWAN Independent

PATNA SAHIB



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SHATRUGHAN SINHA Indian National Congress 3 AKHILESH KUMAR Asli Deshi Party 4 ANAMIKA KUMARI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 PRABHASH CHANDRA SHARMA Vanchit Samaj Party 6 BASANT SINGH Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 7 MAHBOOB ALAM ANSARI Bharatiya Momin Front 8 RAJESH KUMAR Janata Party 9 RITA DEVI Vikassheel Insaan Party 10 SUMIT RANJAN SINHA Shivsena 11 AMIT KUMAR GUPTA Independent 12 ARVIND KUMAR Independent 13 ASHOK KUMAR GUPTA Independent 14 KUMAR RAUNAK Independent 15 JAVED Independent 16 NIMESH SHUKLA Independent 17 RANI DEVI Independent 18 VISHNU DEV Independent

SASARAM

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 CHHEDI PASWAN Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MANOJ KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MEIRA KUMAR Indian National Congress 4 DHARMRAJ PASWAN Lok Jan Vikas Morcha 5 NIRMALA DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 VIDYA JYOTI Bahujan Mukti Party 7 SATYA NARAYAN RAM Ambedkarite Party of India 8 ASHOK KUMAR PASWAN Independent 9 ASHOK BAITHA Independent 10 RAGHUNI RAM SHASTRI Independent 11 RAJANIKANT CHOUDHARY Independent 12 RAMEKBAL RAM Independent 13 SATYA NARAYAN PASWAN Independent

The maximum number of 35 candidates are in the fray in Nalanda which includes 32 males and 3 females. Sasaram (SC) has the least number of 10 candidates contesting the election which includes 10 males and 3 females. On the remaining seats, there are 27 candidates in the fray in Karakat, 25 in Patliputra, 18 in Patna Sahib, 15 in Buxar, 13 each in Sasaram (SC) and Jahanabad.

Ahead of the voting for the last phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three rallies - one each in Pataliputra, Buxar, and Sasaram constituencies - where he was joined by alliance partners Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP president Amit Shah held rallies in Pataliputra and Arrah where party MPs and Union ministers Ram Kripal Yadav and RK Singh, respectively, are in the fray. He also held a roadshow in Patna Sahib in support of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been fielded to retain the seat for the party by wresting it from Shatrughan Sinha.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also held a rally in Pataliputra in support of jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti. He also held a roadshow in Patna Sahib where actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is seeking re-election for the third consecutive term, but this time as a Congress candidate.