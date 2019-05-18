Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Eight Lok Sabha seats of Bihar will go to polls in the sixth phase of general election on Sunday, May 19. The seats where voting will be held are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad. 157 candidates, including 20 female candidates are in the fray for these 8 Lok Sabha seats. While Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat, and Jahanabad are general seats, Sasaram is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
Approximately 1,52,52,608 voters are eligible to cast their votes on Sunday. 8095447 of the electorate comprises of male members, 7156660 are females and 501 are third gender voters. The Election Commission has set up 15,811 polling stations across these 8 seats to ensure smooth conduct of polls.
Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Bihar:
ARRAH
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Manoj Yadav
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|R. K. Singh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Anil Kumar Singh
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|4
|Krishna Paswan
|Bhartiya Kranti Vir Party
|5
|Bharat Bhushan Pandey
|Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
|6
|Raj Giri Bhagat
|Shoshit Samaj Dal
|7
|Raju Yadav
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
|8
|Dr. Kumar Sheelbhadra
|Independent
|9
|Ram Raj Singh
|Independent
|10
|Lakshaman Kumar Ojha
|Independent
|11
|Shiv das Singh
|Independent
BUXAR
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Jagadanand Singh
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|3
|Sushil Kumar Singh
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|Anil Kumar
|Jantantrik Vikas Party
|5
|Anil Kumar Rai
|Rashtriya Dal United
|6
|Uday Narayan Rai
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|7
|Dhanjit Singh
|Voters Party International
|8
|Ravi Raj
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|9
|Binod Kumar Bikrant
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|10
|Santosh Kumar Yadav
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|11
|Arvind Kumar Pandey
|Independent
|12
|Jay Prakash Ram
|Independent
|13
|Ranjit Singh
|Independent
|14
|Rakesh Kumar Ray
|Independent
|15
|Ramchandra Singh Yadav
|Independent
JAHANABAD
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|CHANDESHWAR PRASAD
|Janata Dal (United)
|2
|NITYA NAND SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|SURENDRA PRASAD YADAV
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|4
|ARBIND KUMAR
|Rajnaitik Vikalp Party
|5
|ARUN KUMAR
|Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
|6
|AVINASH KUMAR
|Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
|7
|UMA SHANKAR VERMA
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|8
|KUNTI DEVI
|Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation)
|9
|MEERA KUMARI YADAV
|Shoshit Samaj Dal
|10
|RAJENDRA PASWAN
|Lok Jan Vikas Morcha
|11
|RAMJEE KEWAT
|Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party
|12
|SUNIL KUMAR
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|13
|CHANDRA PRAKASH
|Independent
KARAKAT
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|UPENDRA KUSHWAHA
|Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
|2
|MAHABALI SINGH
|Janata Dal (United)
|3
|RAJ NARAYAN TIWARI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|ARIF ISAIN HUSAIN
|Janta Dal Rashtravadi
|5
|USHA SHARAN
|Shoshit Samaj Dal
|6
|KAMLESH RAM (PRASAD)
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|7
|GORAKH RAM
|Voters Party International
|8
|GHANSHYAM TIWARI
|Samajwadi Party
|9
|JYOTI RASHMI
|Rashtra Sewa Dal
|10
|NAND KISHOR YADAV
|Swaraj Party (Loktantrik)
|11
|PRITHVI NATH PRASAD
|Asli Deshi Party
|12
|PRAKASH CHANDRA GOYAL
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|13
|PRADEEP CHOUHAN
|Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
|14
|MANOJ SINGH KUSHVAHA
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|15
|MAMTA PANDEY
|Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
|16
|MOHAMMAD ATAHAR HUSAIN
|Ambedkar National Congress
|17
|RAJA RAM SINGH
|Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation)
|18
|RAMJEE SINGH KANTA
|Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari)
|19
|SHASHIKANT SINGH
|Bharatiya Momin Front
|20
|ABHIRAM PRIYADARSHI
|Independent
|21
|KUMAR SAURABH
|Independent
|22
|DHARMENDRA SINGH
|Independent
|23
|NEELAM KUMARI
|Independent
|24
|PUNAM DEVI
|Independent
|25
|RAM AYODHYA SINGH
|Independent
|26
|RAMESHWAR SINGH
|Independent
|27
|BASUDEO HAZARIKA
|Independent
NALANDA
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Kaushlendra Kumar
|Janata Dal (United)
|2
|Shashi Kumar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Shashi Kumar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|4
|Anil Kumar
|Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
|5
|Ashok Kumar Azad
|Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)
|6
|KUMAR HARI CHARAN SINGH YADAV
|Bharatiya Momin Front
|7
|Chiranjib Kumar
|Shivsena
|8
|Dilip Rawat
|Maanavvaadi Janta Party
|9
|Dinanath Pandey
|Independent
|10
|Pawan Kumar Pandey
|Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
|11
|Purushotam Sharma
|National Jagaran Party
|12
|Brahamdev Prasad
|Shoshit Samaj Dal
|13
|Rajeev Ranjan Kumar
|Jan Adhikar Party
|14
|Ram Charitra Prasad Singh
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|15
|Ramchandra Prasad
|Samagra Utthan Party
|16
|Ramvilaf Paswan
|Rashtriya Hind Sena
|17
|Rekha Kumari
|Purvanchal Mahapanchayat
|18
|Shankar Pandey
|Bahujan Nyay Dal
|19
|Sanjeet Kumar
|Jantantrik Vikas Party
|20
|Sampati Kumar
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|21
|Sunil Ravidas
|Republican Party of India
|22
|Surendra Singh
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|23
|Sohavan Paswan
|Public Mission Party
|24
|Ashok Kumar
|Independent
|25
|Usha Devi
|Independent
|26
|Nita Devi
|Independent
|27
|Punit Kumar
|Independent
|28
|Mintu Kumar
|Independent
|29
|Mohan Bind
|Independent
|30
|Mohammad Surkhab Alam
|Independent
|31
|Rajnish Kumar Paswan
|Independent
|32
|Rakesh Paswan
|Independent
|33
|Ramchandra Singh
|Independent
|34
|Shailendra Chaudhari
|Independent
|35
|Sudhir Kumar
|Independent
PATALIPUTRA
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|MD. KALIMULLAH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|MISHA BHARTI
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|3
|RAM KRIPAL YADAV
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|INDU DEVI MISHRA
|Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
|5
|MD. TAUFIQUE AHMAD
|Voters Party International
|6
|DURGESH NANDAN SINGH alias DURGESH YADAV
|Rashtriya Janvikas Party (Democratic)
|7
|Nagmani
|Shivsena
|8
|VINOD DAS
|Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
|9
|BINDU DEVI
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|10
|RAM NARAYAN MANJHI
|Sankhyanupati Bhagidari Party
|11
|RAM NIRANJAN ROY
|Rashtrawadi Chetna Party
|12
|RAM PRAVESH RAJAK
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|13
|LALITA RAY
|Bahujan Nyay Dal
|14
|WAKIL AHMAD
|Janata Party
|15
|SHIV KUMAR SINGH
|Apna Kisan Party
|16
|SHAILESH KUMAR
|Bharatiya Aam Awam Party
|17
|SATISH KUMAR
|Bharatiya Momin Front
|18
|SOHAN RAY
|Yuva Krantikari Party
|19
|JITENDRA BIND
|Independent
|20
|PUPUL KUMAR SHARMA
|Independent
|21
|BRAJESHWAR PRASAD SINGH
|Independent
|22
|MANTU KUMAR
|Independent
|23
|RAMESH KUMAR SHARMA
|Independent
|24
|RAJESH KUMAR
|Independent
|25
|SURESH PASWAN
|Independent
PATNA SAHIB
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|SHATRUGHAN SINHA
|Indian National Congress
|3
|AKHILESH KUMAR
|Asli Deshi Party
|4
|ANAMIKA KUMARI
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|5
|PRABHASH CHANDRA SHARMA
|Vanchit Samaj Party
|6
|BASANT SINGH
|Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
|7
|MAHBOOB ALAM ANSARI
|Bharatiya Momin Front
|8
|RAJESH KUMAR
|Janata Party
|9
|RITA DEVI
|Vikassheel Insaan Party
|10
|SUMIT RANJAN SINHA
|Shivsena
|11
|AMIT KUMAR GUPTA
|Independent
|12
|ARVIND KUMAR
|Independent
|13
|ASHOK KUMAR GUPTA
|Independent
|14
|KUMAR RAUNAK
|Independent
|15
|JAVED
|Independent
|16
|NIMESH SHUKLA
|Independent
|17
|RANI DEVI
|Independent
|18
|VISHNU DEV
|Independent
SASARAM
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|CHHEDI PASWAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|MANOJ KUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|MEIRA KUMAR
|Indian National Congress
|4
|DHARMRAJ PASWAN
|Lok Jan Vikas Morcha
|5
|NIRMALA DEVI
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|6
|VIDYA JYOTI
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|7
|SATYA NARAYAN RAM
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|8
|ASHOK KUMAR PASWAN
|Independent
|9
|ASHOK BAITHA
|Independent
|10
|RAGHUNI RAM SHASTRI
|Independent
|11
|RAJANIKANT CHOUDHARY
|Independent
|12
|RAMEKBAL RAM
|Independent
|13
|SATYA NARAYAN PASWAN
|Independent
The maximum number of 35 candidates are in the fray in Nalanda which includes 32 males and 3 females. Sasaram (SC) has the least number of 10 candidates contesting the election which includes 10 males and 3 females. On the remaining seats, there are 27 candidates in the fray in Karakat, 25 in Patliputra, 18 in Patna Sahib, 15 in Buxar, 13 each in Sasaram (SC) and Jahanabad.
Ahead of the voting for the last phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three rallies - one each in Pataliputra, Buxar, and Sasaram constituencies - where he was joined by alliance partners Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP president Amit Shah held rallies in Pataliputra and Arrah where party MPs and Union ministers Ram Kripal Yadav and RK Singh, respectively, are in the fray. He also held a roadshow in Patna Sahib in support of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been fielded to retain the seat for the party by wresting it from Shatrughan Sinha.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also held a rally in Pataliputra in support of jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti. He also held a roadshow in Patna Sahib where actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is seeking re-election for the third consecutive term, but this time as a Congress candidate.