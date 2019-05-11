Full list of candidates going to polls in Haryana in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

CHANDIGARH: Voting in ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.
Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hissar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, BhiwaniMahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad.
Full Coverage: Lok Sabha Election 2019
Campaigning ended here on Friday for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on May 12. In Haryana, two Union Ministers are seeking re-election and a former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is trying to make it to the Lower House.
Haryana Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know
Full list of candidates going to polls in Haryana in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019
Ambala
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Arun Kumar
|Communist Party of India
|2
|NARESH KUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Rattan Lal Kataria
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|RAM PAL
|Indian National Lok Dal
|5
|SELJA
|Indian National Congress
|6
|Anil Kumar
|Republican Party of India (A)
|7
|PURAN CHAND
|Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
|8
|PRITHVI RAJ
|Aam Aadmi Party
|9
|RAJENDER KUMAR BHATLI
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|10
|VARUN KUMAR JAGLAN
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|11
|SANDEEP SINGH
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|12
|SURAJ KUMAR
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|13
|SURAJ BHAN NARWAL
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|14
|JATINDER SINGH
|Independent
|15
|BETA MAM CHAND RATTUWALA
|Independent
|16
|RANJEET SINGH
|Independent
|17
|RATTAN LAL
|Independent
|18
|SURAJ BHAN
|Independent
Kurukshetra
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ARJUN SINGH CHAUTALA
|Indian National Lok Dal
|2
|NAYAB SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|NIRMAL SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|4
|SHASHI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|JAI BHAGWAN
|Jannayak Janta Party
|6
|JYOTI
|Navnirman Party
|7
|NITIN
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|8
|RAJ KUMARI
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|9
|RAM NARAYAN
|Bhartiya Jan Samman Party
|10
|VIKRAM SINGH
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|11
|SANDEEP KUMAR KAUSHIK
|Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
|12
|SUBHASH
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|13
|SUMER CHAND
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|14
|ANIL
|Independent
|15
|ASHWINI SHARMA HRITTWAL
|Independent
|16
|KANWALJIT SINGH
|Independent
|17
|JAI PARKASH SHARMA
|Independent
|18
|BALVEER SINGH
|Independent
|19
|RAMESH CHANDER KHATKAR
|Independent
|20
|RAMESHWAR DASS
|Independent
|21
|ROSHAN LAL MUWAL
|Independent
|22
|SANDEEP SINGH
|Independent
|23
|SACHIN GABA
|Independent
|24
|SATISH KUMAR SINGAL
|Independent
Sirsa
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Ashok Tanwar
|Indian National Congress
|2
|Charanjeet Singh Rori
|Indian National Lok Dal
|3
|Janak Raj Atwal
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|Sunita Duggal
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|Ankur Gill
|Shivsena
|6
|Angrej Singh Alahi
|Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
|7
|Jaswant
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|8
|Nirmal Singh Malri
|Jannayak Janta Party
|9
|Brij Pal Balmiki
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|10
|Rajesh Chaubara
|Revolutionary Marxist Party of India
|11
|Dr. Rajesh Mehandia
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|12
|Hira Singh Hanspur
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|13
|Kashmir Chand Oad
|Independent
|14
|Dalip Luna
|Independent
|15
|Deepak
|Independent
|16
|Rajender Sirsa
|Independent
|17
|Vinod Kumar Sirkiband (Gihara)
|Independent
|18
|Virender Singh
|Independent
|19
|Surender Kumar
|Independent
|20
|Surajmal Athwal
|Independent
Hisar
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|BRIJENDRA SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|BHAVYA BISHNOI
|Indian National Congress
|3
|SUKHBIR SINGH
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|4
|SURINDER SHARMA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|SURESH KOTH
|Indian National Lok Dal
|6
|JAI BHAGWAN
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|7
|DARA SINGH
|Bhartiya Janraj Party
|8
|DUSHYANT CHAUTALA
|Jannayak Janta Party
|9
|PAWAN FOUJI
|Rashtriya Bhagidari Samaj Party
|10
|VIKAS GODARA
|Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
|11
|SHASHI BHARAT BHUSHAN
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|12
|SANDEEP
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|13
|KAKA SAHIL THAKRAL
|Sapaks Party
|14
|ANOOP MEHTA
|Independent
|15
|ATAM PARKASH
|Independent
|16
|KULDEEP BHUKKAL
|Independent
|17
|DEEPAK
|Independent
|18
|PYARELAL CHOHAN ADVOCATE
|Independent
|19
|PARDEEP KUMAR
|Independent
|20
|BAJRANG VATS
|Independent
|21
|BIJENDER
|Independent
|22
|MANGE RAM VERMA
|Independent
|23
|SHAMSHER SINGH
|Independent
|24
|SALEEM DIN
|Independent
|25
|SUDHIR GODARA
|Independent
|26
|SUMIT KUMAR
|Independent
Karnal
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Kuldip Sharma
|Indian National Congress
|2
|Dharmvir Padha
|Indian National Lok Dal
|3
|Pankaj
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|Sanjay Bhatia
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|Ankur
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|6
|Anil Kumar
|Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party
|7
|Ishwar Chand Salwal
|Aadarsh Janata Sewa Party
|8
|Ishwar Sharma
|Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
|9
|Kitab Singh
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|10
|Krishan Kumar Aggarwal
|Aam Aadmi Party
|11
|Tilak Raj
|Rashtriya Garib Dal
|12
|Dinesh Sharma
|Shivsena
|13
|Naresh Kumar
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|14
|Vicky Chinalya
|Samajik Nyaya Party
|15
|Jagdish
|Independent
|16
|Parmod Sharma
|Independent
Sonipat
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA
|Indian National Congress
|2
|RAMESH CHANDER KAUSHIK
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|SURENDER KUMAR CHHIKARA
|Indian National Lok Dal
|4
|KUSUM PARASHAR
|Mahila & Yuva Shakti Party
|5
|DIGVIJAY SINGH CHAUTALA
|Jannayak Janta Party
|6
|SANT DHARAMVEER CHOTIWALA
|Bahujan Maha Party
|7
|COMRADE BALBEER SINGH
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|8
|MANISH
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|9
|MAHAVEER
|Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party
|10
|MOHAN
|All India Forward Bloc
|11
|RAJ BALA SAINI
|Loktanter Suraksha Party
|12
|RAJESH SHARMA
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|13
|RAMDIYA
|Samajik Nyaya Party
|14
|SUKHMANDAR SINGH KHARB
|Rashtriya Jatigat Aarakshan Virodhi Party
|15
|SUDHIR KUMAR
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|16
|ANIL KUMAR
|Independent
|17
|ASHWANI
|Independent
|18
|KARAN SINGH
|Independent
|19
|DR. JAGBIR SINGH
|Independent
|20
|JAI PRAKASH
|Independent
|21
|DHARAMBIR
|Independent
|22
|PARDEEP CHAHAL
|Independent
|23
|BIJENDER
|Independent
|24
|BIJENDER KUMAR
|Independent
|25
|MASTER RAMESH KHATRI LAMBARDAR
|Independent
|26
|RAVINDER KUMAR
|Independent
|27
|SHIYANAND TYAGI
|Independent
|28
|SATINDER RATHI
|Independent
|29
|SATISH RAJ DESWAL
|Independent
Rohtak
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ARVIND KUMAR SHARMA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|KISHAN LAL PANCHAL
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|DEEPENDER SINGH HOODA
|Indian National Congress
|4
|DHARAMVIR
|Indian National Lok Dal
|5
|IMRAN
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|6
|JAIKARAN MANDAUTHI
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|PRADEEP KUMAR DESWAL
|Jannayak Janta Party
|8
|MANJU DEVI
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|9
|RAJBIR
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|10
|SUKHBIR
|Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal
|11
|Ashok Kumar
|Independent
|12
|INDERJEET
|Independent
|13
|Krishan
|Independent
|14
|PARVEEN KUMAR
|Independent
|15
|RAM KISHAN SAIN
|Independent
|16
|RAMBIR
|Independent
|17
|VINAY
|Independent
|18
|SATYAVIR SINGH
|Independent
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Dharambir Singh S/o Bhale Ram
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Balwan Singh
|Indian National Lok Dal
|3
|Shruti Choudhry
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Mohd Irfan
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|5
|Comrade Om Parkash
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|6
|Kundan Kumar
|Republican Party of India
|7
|Ramesh Rao Pilot
|Loktanter Suraksha Party
|8
|Satbir
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|9
|Salesh Kumar
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|10
|Bhai Surender Dhanak
|Bhartiya Janraj Party
|11
|Swati Yadav
|Jannayak Janta Party
|12
|Jagat Singh
|Independent
|13
|Dharambir Singh S/0 Fateh Singh
|Independent
|14
|Rajnish Kumar
|Independent
|15
|Ram Kishan
|Independent
|16
|Lalit
|Independent
|17
|Vinod Kumar
|Independent
|18
|Satya Pal
|Independent
|19
|Sudhir Kumar
|Independent
|20
|Suresh Chand
|Independent
|21
|Happy Singh
|Independent
Gurgaon
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|CAPT. AJAY SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|RAO INDERJIT SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|CHAUDHARY RAIS AHMAD
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|VIRENDAR RANA
|Indian National Lok Dal
|5
|DR. ABDUL LATIF (MIYA JI)
|Independent
|6
|FOJI JAI KAWAR TYAGI DIKSHIT
|Daksha Party
|7
|JAWAHAR SINGH PAHAL
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|8
|COLONEL DHARAM PAL SINGH RAGHAVA
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|9
|ADVOCATE PARVEEN YADAV WAZIRABAD
|Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
|10
|PAWAN KUMAR
|Shivsena
|11
|DR. MEHMOOD KHAN
|Jannayak Janta Party
|12
|MAHABIR MEHRA CHHILARKI
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|13
|RAMESH KUMAR
|Rashtriya Sahara Party
|14
|RAMESH CHAND
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|15
|VINOD KUMAR
|Independent
|16
|COMRADE SARWAN KUMAR
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|17
|HANS KUMAR
|Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
|18
|CHOWKIDAR ANJAN DEVESHWAR
|Independent
|19
|AZAD SINGH NANGALIA
|Independent
|20
|RAO INDERJEET
|Independent
|21
|KUSHESHWAR BHAGAT
|Independent
|22
|PAWAN NEHRA
|Independent
|23
|VIRENDER
|Independent
|24
|SUDESH KUMAR
|Independent
Faridabad
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|AVTAR SINGH BHADANA
|Indian National Congress
|2
|KRISHAN PAL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|MANDHIR MAAN
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|MAHENDER SINGH CHAUHAN
|Indian National Lok Dal
|5
|BAUDHACHARYA KHAJAN SINGH GAUTAM
|Republican Party of India
|6
|CHADHARY DAYACHAND
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|7
|DEEPAK GAUR
|AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY
|8
|PANDIT NAVIN JAIHIND
|Aam Aadmi Party
|9
|PRADEEP KUMAR
|Tola Party
|10
|MAHESH PRATAP SHARMA
|Rashtriya Vikas Party
|11
|MUKESH KUMAR SINGH
|Lokpriya Samaj Party
|12
|RAKESH KUMAR
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|13
|RAMKISHAN GOLA
|All India Forward Bloc
|14
|RUBY
|Hind Congress Party
|15
|LEKHRAM DABANG
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|16
|VIJENDERA KASANA
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|17
|SHYAMVIR
|Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
|18
|SAHIRAM RAWAT
|Voters Party
|19
|Adv. HARI SHANKAR RAJVANS
|Adim Bhartiya Dal
|20
|HARI CHAND
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|21
|AMIT SINGH PATEL
|Independent
|22
|TIKARAM HOODA
|Independent
|23
|BOBBY KATARIA
|Independent
|24
|MANOJ CHOUDHARY
|Independent
|25
|C A SHUKLA
|Independent
|26
|SANJAY MAURYA
|Independent
|27
|Dr K P SINGH
|Independent
The high-voltage electioneering for the May 12 polls saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress field a galaxy of stars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah campaigned in the state even on the last day of electioneering.
PM Modi addressed a rally in Rohtak, considered a stronghold of the Hooda family, where he brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari have also visited the state where voting will take place over all seats in a single phase. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini too dropped in for the BJP.
For the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pitched in. Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for the Jannayak Janata Party-AAP alliance candidates while Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati sought votes for her party and its ally Loktantra Suraksha Party.
The JJP is contesting on seven seats and the AAP three. The BSP is fighting on eight, leaving two for its ally LSP. Indian National Lok Dal, going through a rough patch after the party split last year due to a feud in the Chautala family which led to the birth of JJP, is contesting on all 10 seats.
Among the prominent BJP candidates in the fray are Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, who is seeking re-election from Gurgaon, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is fighting to represent Faridabad again.
Union Minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. They face Dushyant Chautala, the sitting MP and leader of the newly floated JJP.
The opposition Congress has fielded its stalwarts on several seats. Bhupinder Hooda, who is a sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district, has entered the fray from Sonipat. Former Union minister Kumari Selja and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.
In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP contested eight seats and won seven. Its then ally Haryana Janhit Congress had then fought on two seats, losing both. The INLD won two seats and the Congress bagged one last time. The Congress has re-nominated its Rohtak sitting MP Deepender Singh Hooda, son of Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The BJP has retained five of its seven sitting MPs. It replaced its Karnal MP Ashwini Chopra with Sanjay Bhatia.
In Kurukshetra, the ruling party nominated Haryana minister Nayab Singh Saini after the party's sitting MP from there Raj Kumar Saini turned rebel and floated his own outfit LSP. Over 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the state.
Of them, 97,16,516 are male, 83,40,173 female and 207 transgender. Altogether, 223 candidates are in the fray. Just 11 of them are women.