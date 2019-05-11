Full list of candidates going to polls in Haryana in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

CHANDIGARH: Voting in ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hissar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, BhiwaniMahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad.

Full Coverage: Lok Sabha Election 2019

Campaigning ended here on Friday for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on May 12. In Haryana, two Union Ministers are seeking re-election and a former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is trying to make it to the Lower House.

Haryana Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

Live TV

Full list of candidates going to polls in Haryana in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Ambala

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Arun Kumar Communist Party of India 2 NARESH KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Rattan Lal Kataria Bharatiya Janata Party 4 RAM PAL Indian National Lok Dal 5 SELJA Indian National Congress 6 Anil Kumar Republican Party of India (A) 7 PURAN CHAND Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 8 PRITHVI RAJ Aam Aadmi Party 9 RAJENDER KUMAR BHATLI Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 10 VARUN KUMAR JAGLAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 11 SANDEEP SINGH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 12 SURAJ KUMAR Bahujan Mukti Party 13 SURAJ BHAN NARWAL Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 14 JATINDER SINGH Independent 15 BETA MAM CHAND RATTUWALA Independent 16 RANJEET SINGH Independent 17 RATTAN LAL Independent 18 SURAJ BHAN Independent

Kurukshetra

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUN SINGH CHAUTALA Indian National Lok Dal 2 NAYAB SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 NIRMAL SINGH Indian National Congress 4 SHASHI Bahujan Samaj Party 5 JAI BHAGWAN Jannayak Janta Party 6 JYOTI Navnirman Party 7 NITIN Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 8 RAJ KUMARI Bharat Prabhat Party 9 RAM NARAYAN Bhartiya Jan Samman Party 10 VIKRAM SINGH Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 11 SANDEEP KUMAR KAUSHIK Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 12 SUBHASH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 13 SUMER CHAND Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 14 ANIL Independent 15 ASHWINI SHARMA HRITTWAL Independent 16 KANWALJIT SINGH Independent 17 JAI PARKASH SHARMA Independent 18 BALVEER SINGH Independent 19 RAMESH CHANDER KHATKAR Independent 20 RAMESHWAR DASS Independent 21 ROSHAN LAL MUWAL Independent 22 SANDEEP SINGH Independent 23 SACHIN GABA Independent 24 SATISH KUMAR SINGAL Independent

Sirsa

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ashok Tanwar Indian National Congress 2 Charanjeet Singh Rori Indian National Lok Dal 3 Janak Raj Atwal Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Sunita Duggal Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Ankur Gill Shivsena 6 Angrej Singh Alahi Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 7 Jaswant Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 Nirmal Singh Malri Jannayak Janta Party 9 Brij Pal Balmiki Bahujan Mukti Party 10 Rajesh Chaubara Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 11 Dr. Rajesh Mehandia Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 12 Hira Singh Hanspur Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 13 Kashmir Chand Oad Independent 14 Dalip Luna Independent 15 Deepak Independent 16 Rajender Sirsa Independent 17 Vinod Kumar Sirkiband (Gihara) Independent 18 Virender Singh Independent 19 Surender Kumar Independent 20 Surajmal Athwal Independent

Hisar

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BRIJENDRA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHAVYA BISHNOI Indian National Congress 3 SUKHBIR SINGH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 SURINDER SHARMA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 SURESH KOTH Indian National Lok Dal 6 JAI BHAGWAN Bahujan Mukti Party 7 DARA SINGH Bhartiya Janraj Party 8 DUSHYANT CHAUTALA Jannayak Janta Party 9 PAWAN FOUJI Rashtriya Bhagidari Samaj Party 10 VIKAS GODARA Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 11 SHASHI BHARAT BHUSHAN Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 12 SANDEEP Bharat Prabhat Party 13 KAKA SAHIL THAKRAL Sapaks Party 14 ANOOP MEHTA Independent 15 ATAM PARKASH Independent 16 KULDEEP BHUKKAL Independent 17 DEEPAK Independent 18 PYARELAL CHOHAN ADVOCATE Independent 19 PARDEEP KUMAR Independent 20 BAJRANG VATS Independent 21 BIJENDER Independent 22 MANGE RAM VERMA Independent 23 SHAMSHER SINGH Independent 24 SALEEM DIN Independent 25 SUDHIR GODARA Independent 26 SUMIT KUMAR Independent

Karnal

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kuldip Sharma Indian National Congress 2 Dharmvir Padha Indian National Lok Dal 3 Pankaj Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Sanjay Bhatia Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Ankur Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 6 Anil Kumar Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 7 Ishwar Chand Salwal Aadarsh Janata Sewa Party 8 Ishwar Sharma Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 9 Kitab Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 Krishan Kumar Aggarwal Aam Aadmi Party 11 Tilak Raj Rashtriya Garib Dal 12 Dinesh Sharma Shivsena 13 Naresh Kumar Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 14 Vicky Chinalya Samajik Nyaya Party 15 Jagdish Independent 16 Parmod Sharma Independent

Sonipat

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA Indian National Congress 2 RAMESH CHANDER KAUSHIK Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SURENDER KUMAR CHHIKARA Indian National Lok Dal 4 KUSUM PARASHAR Mahila & Yuva Shakti Party 5 DIGVIJAY SINGH CHAUTALA Jannayak Janta Party 6 SANT DHARAMVEER CHOTIWALA Bahujan Maha Party 7 COMRADE BALBEER SINGH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 MANISH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 9 MAHAVEER Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party 10 MOHAN All India Forward Bloc 11 RAJ BALA SAINI Loktanter Suraksha Party 12 RAJESH SHARMA Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 13 RAMDIYA Samajik Nyaya Party 14 SUKHMANDAR SINGH KHARB Rashtriya Jatigat Aarakshan Virodhi Party 15 SUDHIR KUMAR Bharat Prabhat Party 16 ANIL KUMAR Independent 17 ASHWANI Independent 18 KARAN SINGH Independent 19 DR. JAGBIR SINGH Independent 20 JAI PRAKASH Independent 21 DHARAMBIR Independent 22 PARDEEP CHAHAL Independent 23 BIJENDER Independent 24 BIJENDER KUMAR Independent 25 MASTER RAMESH KHATRI LAMBARDAR Independent 26 RAVINDER KUMAR Independent 27 SHIYANAND TYAGI Independent 28 SATINDER RATHI Independent 29 SATISH RAJ DESWAL Independent

Rohtak

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARVIND KUMAR SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KISHAN LAL PANCHAL Bahujan Samaj Party 3 DEEPENDER SINGH HOODA Indian National Congress 4 DHARAMVIR Indian National Lok Dal 5 IMRAN Bharat Prabhat Party 6 JAIKARAN MANDAUTHI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 PRADEEP KUMAR DESWAL Jannayak Janta Party 8 MANJU DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 RAJBIR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 10 SUKHBIR Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal 11 Ashok Kumar Independent 12 INDERJEET Independent 13 Krishan Independent 14 PARVEEN KUMAR Independent 15 RAM KISHAN SAIN Independent 16 RAMBIR Independent 17 VINAY Independent 18 SATYAVIR SINGH Independent

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dharambir Singh S/o Bhale Ram Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Balwan Singh Indian National Lok Dal 3 Shruti Choudhry Indian National Congress 4 Mohd Irfan Bharat Prabhat Party 5 Comrade Om Parkash SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 Kundan Kumar Republican Party of India 7 Ramesh Rao Pilot Loktanter Suraksha Party 8 Satbir Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 9 Salesh Kumar Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 10 Bhai Surender Dhanak Bhartiya Janraj Party 11 Swati Yadav Jannayak Janta Party 12 Jagat Singh Independent 13 Dharambir Singh S/0 Fateh Singh Independent 14 Rajnish Kumar Independent 15 Ram Kishan Independent 16 Lalit Independent 17 Vinod Kumar Independent 18 Satya Pal Independent 19 Sudhir Kumar Independent 20 Suresh Chand Independent 21 Happy Singh Independent

Gurgaon

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 CAPT. AJAY SINGH Indian National Congress 2 RAO INDERJIT SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 CHAUDHARY RAIS AHMAD Bahujan Samaj Party 4 VIRENDAR RANA Indian National Lok Dal 5 DR. ABDUL LATIF (MIYA JI) Independent 6 FOJI JAI KAWAR TYAGI DIKSHIT Daksha Party 7 JAWAHAR SINGH PAHAL Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 COLONEL DHARAM PAL SINGH RAGHAVA Rashtra Nirman Party 9 ADVOCATE PARVEEN YADAV WAZIRABAD Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh 10 PAWAN KUMAR Shivsena 11 DR. MEHMOOD KHAN Jannayak Janta Party 12 MAHABIR MEHRA CHHILARKI Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 RAMESH KUMAR Rashtriya Sahara Party 14 RAMESH CHAND Bahujan Mukti Party 15 VINOD KUMAR Independent 16 COMRADE SARWAN KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 17 HANS KUMAR Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 18 CHOWKIDAR ANJAN DEVESHWAR Independent 19 AZAD SINGH NANGALIA Independent 20 RAO INDERJEET Independent 21 KUSHESHWAR BHAGAT Independent 22 PAWAN NEHRA Independent 23 VIRENDER Independent 24 SUDESH KUMAR Independent

Faridabad

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AVTAR SINGH BHADANA Indian National Congress 2 KRISHAN PAL Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MANDHIR MAAN Bahujan Samaj Party 4 MAHENDER SINGH CHAUHAN Indian National Lok Dal 5 BAUDHACHARYA KHAJAN SINGH GAUTAM Republican Party of India 6 CHADHARY DAYACHAND Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 DEEPAK GAUR AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 8 PANDIT NAVIN JAIHIND Aam Aadmi Party 9 PRADEEP KUMAR Tola Party 10 MAHESH PRATAP SHARMA Rashtriya Vikas Party 11 MUKESH KUMAR SINGH Lokpriya Samaj Party 12 RAKESH KUMAR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 13 RAMKISHAN GOLA All India Forward Bloc 14 RUBY Hind Congress Party 15 LEKHRAM DABANG Bahujan Mukti Party 16 VIJENDERA KASANA Bhartiya Kisan Party 17 SHYAMVIR Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 18 SAHIRAM RAWAT Voters Party 19 Adv. HARI SHANKAR RAJVANS Adim Bhartiya Dal 20 HARI CHAND Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 21 AMIT SINGH PATEL Independent 22 TIKARAM HOODA Independent 23 BOBBY KATARIA Independent 24 MANOJ CHOUDHARY Independent 25 C A SHUKLA Independent 26 SANJAY MAURYA Independent 27 Dr K P SINGH Independent

The high-voltage electioneering for the May 12 polls saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress field a galaxy of stars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah campaigned in the state even on the last day of electioneering.

PM Modi addressed a rally in Rohtak, considered a stronghold of the Hooda family, where he brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari have also visited the state where voting will take place over all seats in a single phase. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini too dropped in for the BJP.

For the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pitched in. Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for the Jannayak Janata Party-AAP alliance candidates while Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati sought votes for her party and its ally Loktantra Suraksha Party.

The JJP is contesting on seven seats and the AAP three. The BSP is fighting on eight, leaving two for its ally LSP. Indian National Lok Dal, going through a rough patch after the party split last year due to a feud in the Chautala family which led to the birth of JJP, is contesting on all 10 seats.

Among the prominent BJP candidates in the fray are Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, who is seeking re-election from Gurgaon, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is fighting to represent Faridabad again.

Union Minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. They face Dushyant Chautala, the sitting MP and leader of the newly floated JJP.

The opposition Congress has fielded its stalwarts on several seats. Bhupinder Hooda, who is a sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district, has entered the fray from Sonipat. Former Union minister Kumari Selja and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP contested eight seats and won seven. Its then ally Haryana Janhit Congress had then fought on two seats, losing both. The INLD won two seats and the Congress bagged one last time. The Congress has re-nominated its Rohtak sitting MP Deepender Singh Hooda, son of Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The BJP has retained five of its seven sitting MPs. It replaced its Karnal MP Ashwini Chopra with Sanjay Bhatia.

In Kurukshetra, the ruling party nominated Haryana minister Nayab Singh Saini after the party's sitting MP from there Raj Kumar Saini turned rebel and floated his own outfit LSP. Over 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the state.

Of them, 97,16,516 are male, 83,40,173 female and 207 transgender. Altogether, 223 candidates are in the fray. Just 11 of them are women.