Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Haryana in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hissar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, BhiwaniMahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Full list of candidates going to polls in Haryana in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

CHANDIGARH: Voting in ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hissar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, BhiwaniMahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad.

Full Coverage: Lok Sabha Election 2019

Campaigning ended here on Friday for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on May 12. In Haryana, two Union Ministers are seeking re-election and a former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is trying to make it to the Lower House.

Haryana Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

Full list of candidates going to polls in Haryana in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Ambala

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Arun Kumar Communist Party of India
2 NARESH KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Rattan Lal Kataria Bharatiya Janata Party
4 RAM PAL Indian National Lok Dal
5 SELJA Indian National Congress
6 Anil Kumar Republican Party of India (A)
7 PURAN CHAND Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
8 PRITHVI RAJ Aam Aadmi Party
9 RAJENDER KUMAR BHATLI Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
10 VARUN KUMAR JAGLAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
11 SANDEEP SINGH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
12 SURAJ KUMAR Bahujan Mukti Party
13 SURAJ BHAN NARWAL Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
14 JATINDER SINGH Independent
15 BETA MAM CHAND RATTUWALA Independent
16 RANJEET SINGH Independent
17 RATTAN LAL Independent
18 SURAJ BHAN Independent

 

Kurukshetra

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ARJUN SINGH CHAUTALA Indian National Lok Dal
2 NAYAB SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
3 NIRMAL SINGH Indian National Congress
4 SHASHI Bahujan Samaj Party
5 JAI BHAGWAN Jannayak Janta Party
6 JYOTI Navnirman Party
7 NITIN Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
8 RAJ KUMARI Bharat Prabhat Party
9 RAM NARAYAN Bhartiya Jan Samman Party
10 VIKRAM SINGH Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
11 SANDEEP KUMAR KAUSHIK Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
12 SUBHASH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
13 SUMER CHAND Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
14 ANIL Independent
15 ASHWINI SHARMA HRITTWAL Independent
16 KANWALJIT SINGH Independent
17 JAI PARKASH SHARMA Independent
18 BALVEER SINGH Independent
19 RAMESH CHANDER KHATKAR Independent
20 RAMESHWAR DASS Independent
21 ROSHAN LAL MUWAL Independent
22 SANDEEP SINGH Independent
23 SACHIN GABA Independent
24 SATISH KUMAR SINGAL Independent

 

Sirsa

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Ashok Tanwar Indian National Congress
2 Charanjeet Singh Rori Indian National Lok Dal
3 Janak Raj Atwal Bahujan Samaj Party
4 Sunita Duggal Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Ankur Gill Shivsena
6 Angrej Singh Alahi Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
7 Jaswant Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
8 Nirmal Singh Malri Jannayak Janta Party
9 Brij Pal Balmiki Bahujan Mukti Party
10 Rajesh Chaubara Revolutionary Marxist Party of India
11 Dr. Rajesh Mehandia Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
12 Hira Singh Hanspur Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
13 Kashmir Chand Oad Independent
14 Dalip Luna Independent
15 Deepak Independent
16 Rajender Sirsa Independent
17 Vinod Kumar Sirkiband (Gihara) Independent
18 Virender Singh Independent
19 Surender Kumar Independent
20 Surajmal Athwal Independent

 

Hisar

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BRIJENDRA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
2 BHAVYA BISHNOI Indian National Congress
3 SUKHBIR SINGH Communist Party of India (Marxist)
4 SURINDER SHARMA Bahujan Samaj Party
5 SURESH KOTH Indian National Lok Dal
6 JAI BHAGWAN Bahujan Mukti Party
7 DARA SINGH Bhartiya Janraj Party
8 DUSHYANT CHAUTALA Jannayak Janta Party
9 PAWAN FOUJI Rashtriya Bhagidari Samaj Party
10 VIKAS GODARA Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
11 SHASHI BHARAT BHUSHAN Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
12 SANDEEP Bharat Prabhat Party
13 KAKA SAHIL THAKRAL Sapaks Party
14 ANOOP MEHTA Independent
15 ATAM PARKASH Independent
16 KULDEEP BHUKKAL Independent
17 DEEPAK Independent
18 PYARELAL CHOHAN ADVOCATE Independent
19 PARDEEP KUMAR Independent
20 BAJRANG VATS Independent
21 BIJENDER Independent
22 MANGE RAM VERMA Independent
23 SHAMSHER SINGH Independent
24 SALEEM DIN Independent
25 SUDHIR GODARA Independent
26 SUMIT KUMAR Independent

 

Karnal

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Kuldip Sharma Indian National Congress
2 Dharmvir Padha Indian National Lok Dal
3 Pankaj Bahujan Samaj Party
4 Sanjay Bhatia Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Ankur Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
6 Anil Kumar Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party
7 Ishwar Chand Salwal Aadarsh Janata Sewa Party
8 Ishwar Sharma Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
9 Kitab Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
10 Krishan Kumar Aggarwal Aam Aadmi Party
11 Tilak Raj Rashtriya Garib Dal
12 Dinesh Sharma Shivsena
13 Naresh Kumar Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
14 Vicky Chinalya Samajik Nyaya Party
15 Jagdish Independent
16 Parmod Sharma Independent

 

Sonipat

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA Indian National Congress
2 RAMESH CHANDER KAUSHIK Bharatiya Janata Party
3 SURENDER KUMAR CHHIKARA Indian National Lok Dal
4 KUSUM PARASHAR Mahila & Yuva Shakti Party
5 DIGVIJAY SINGH CHAUTALA Jannayak Janta Party
6 SANT DHARAMVEER CHOTIWALA Bahujan Maha Party
7 COMRADE BALBEER SINGH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 MANISH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
9 MAHAVEER Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party
10 MOHAN All India Forward Bloc
11 RAJ BALA SAINI Loktanter Suraksha Party
12 RAJESH SHARMA Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
13 RAMDIYA Samajik Nyaya Party
14 SUKHMANDAR SINGH KHARB Rashtriya Jatigat Aarakshan Virodhi Party
15 SUDHIR KUMAR Bharat Prabhat Party
16 ANIL KUMAR Independent
17 ASHWANI Independent
18 KARAN SINGH Independent
19 DR. JAGBIR SINGH Independent
20 JAI PRAKASH Independent
21 DHARAMBIR Independent
22 PARDEEP CHAHAL Independent
23 BIJENDER Independent
24 BIJENDER KUMAR Independent
25 MASTER RAMESH KHATRI LAMBARDAR Independent
26 RAVINDER KUMAR Independent
27 SHIYANAND TYAGI Independent
28 SATINDER RATHI Independent
29 SATISH RAJ DESWAL Independent

 

Rohtak

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ARVIND KUMAR SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party
2 KISHAN LAL PANCHAL Bahujan Samaj Party
3 DEEPENDER SINGH HOODA Indian National Congress
4 DHARAMVIR Indian National Lok Dal
5 IMRAN Bharat Prabhat Party
6 JAIKARAN MANDAUTHI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
7 PRADEEP KUMAR DESWAL Jannayak Janta Party
8 MANJU DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
9 RAJBIR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
10 SUKHBIR Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal
11 Ashok Kumar Independent
12 INDERJEET Independent
13 Krishan Independent
14 PARVEEN KUMAR Independent
15 RAM KISHAN SAIN Independent
16 RAMBIR Independent
17 VINAY Independent
18 SATYAVIR SINGH Independent

 

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Dharambir Singh S/o Bhale Ram Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Balwan Singh Indian National Lok Dal
3 Shruti Choudhry Indian National Congress
4 Mohd Irfan Bharat Prabhat Party
5 Comrade Om Parkash SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
6 Kundan Kumar Republican Party of India
7 Ramesh Rao Pilot Loktanter Suraksha Party
8 Satbir Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
9 Salesh Kumar Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
10 Bhai Surender Dhanak Bhartiya Janraj Party
11 Swati Yadav Jannayak Janta Party
12 Jagat Singh Independent
13 Dharambir Singh S/0 Fateh Singh Independent
14 Rajnish Kumar Independent
15 Ram Kishan Independent
16 Lalit Independent
17 Vinod Kumar Independent
18 Satya Pal Independent
19 Sudhir Kumar Independent
20 Suresh Chand Independent
21 Happy Singh Independent

 

Gurgaon

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 CAPT. AJAY SINGH Indian National Congress
2 RAO INDERJIT SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
3 CHAUDHARY RAIS AHMAD Bahujan Samaj Party
4 VIRENDAR RANA Indian National Lok Dal
5 DR. ABDUL LATIF (MIYA JI) Independent
6 FOJI JAI KAWAR TYAGI DIKSHIT Daksha Party
7 JAWAHAR SINGH PAHAL Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
8 COLONEL DHARAM PAL SINGH RAGHAVA Rashtra Nirman Party
9 ADVOCATE PARVEEN YADAV WAZIRABAD Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
10 PAWAN KUMAR Shivsena
11 DR. MEHMOOD KHAN Jannayak Janta Party
12 MAHABIR MEHRA CHHILARKI Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
13 RAMESH KUMAR Rashtriya Sahara Party
14 RAMESH CHAND Bahujan Mukti Party
15 VINOD KUMAR Independent
16 COMRADE SARWAN KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
17 HANS KUMAR Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
18 CHOWKIDAR ANJAN DEVESHWAR Independent
19 AZAD SINGH NANGALIA Independent
20 RAO INDERJEET Independent
21 KUSHESHWAR BHAGAT Independent
22 PAWAN NEHRA Independent
23 VIRENDER Independent
24 SUDESH KUMAR Independent

 

Faridabad

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 AVTAR SINGH BHADANA Indian National Congress
2 KRISHAN PAL Bharatiya Janata Party
3 MANDHIR MAAN Bahujan Samaj Party
4 MAHENDER SINGH CHAUHAN Indian National Lok Dal
5 BAUDHACHARYA KHAJAN SINGH GAUTAM Republican Party of India
6 CHADHARY DAYACHAND Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
7 DEEPAK GAUR AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY
8 PANDIT NAVIN JAIHIND Aam Aadmi Party
9 PRADEEP KUMAR Tola Party
10 MAHESH PRATAP SHARMA Rashtriya Vikas Party
11 MUKESH KUMAR SINGH Lokpriya Samaj Party
12 RAKESH KUMAR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
13 RAMKISHAN GOLA All India Forward Bloc
14 RUBY Hind Congress Party
15 LEKHRAM DABANG Bahujan Mukti Party
16 VIJENDERA KASANA Bhartiya Kisan Party
17 SHYAMVIR Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
18 SAHIRAM RAWAT Voters Party
19 Adv. HARI SHANKAR RAJVANS Adim Bhartiya Dal
20 HARI CHAND Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
21 AMIT SINGH PATEL Independent
22 TIKARAM HOODA Independent
23 BOBBY KATARIA Independent
24 MANOJ CHOUDHARY Independent
25 C A SHUKLA Independent
26 SANJAY MAURYA Independent
27 Dr K P SINGH Independent

 

The high-voltage electioneering for the May 12 polls saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress field a galaxy of stars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah campaigned in the state even on the last day of electioneering.

PM Modi addressed a rally in Rohtak, considered a stronghold of the Hooda family, where he brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari have also visited the state where voting will take place over all seats in a single phase. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini too dropped in for the BJP.

For the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pitched in. Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for the Jannayak Janata Party-AAP alliance candidates while Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati sought votes for her party and its ally Loktantra Suraksha Party.

The JJP is contesting on seven seats and the AAP three. The BSP is fighting on eight, leaving two for its ally LSP. Indian National Lok Dal, going through a rough patch after the party split last year due to a feud in the Chautala family which led to the birth of JJP, is contesting on all 10 seats.

Among the prominent BJP candidates in the fray are Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, who is seeking re-election from Gurgaon, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is fighting to represent Faridabad again.

Union Minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. They face Dushyant Chautala, the sitting MP and leader of the newly floated JJP.

The opposition Congress has fielded its stalwarts on several seats. Bhupinder Hooda, who is a sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district, has entered the fray from Sonipat. Former Union minister Kumari Selja and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP contested eight seats and won seven. Its then ally Haryana Janhit Congress had then fought on two seats, losing both. The INLD won two seats and the Congress bagged one last time. The Congress has re-nominated its Rohtak sitting MP Deepender Singh Hooda, son of Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The BJP has retained five of its seven sitting MPs. It replaced its Karnal MP Ashwini Chopra with Sanjay Bhatia.

In Kurukshetra, the ruling party nominated Haryana minister Nayab Singh Saini after the party's sitting MP from there Raj Kumar Saini turned rebel and floated his own outfit LSP. Over 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the state.

Of them, 97,16,516 are male, 83,40,173 female and 207 transgender. Altogether, 223 candidates are in the fray. Just 11 of them are women.

