Full list of candidates going to polls in Maharashtra in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for 17 constituencies in Maharashtra will be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. Over 3.11 crore voters, spread over Mumbai metropolitan region and parts of northern and western Maharashtra, will be voting for 323 candidates who are in the fray in phase 4. Voting will take place between 7 AM and 6 PM.

Voting will be held in 17 constituencies, namely Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik in North Maharashtra, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central in the Mumbai region, Maval and Shirur in Pune district, and Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase in Maharashtra:

BHIWANDI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KAPIL MORESHWAR PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party 2 TAWARE SURESH KASHINATH Indian National Congress 3 ANSARI MUMTAZ ABDULSATTAR Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 4 PROF. (DR.) ARUN SAVANT Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 KISHOR RAMBHAUJI KINKAR Bharat Prabhat Party 6 DR. NOORUDDIN NIZAM ANSARI Samajwadi Party 7 FEROZ ABDURRAHIM SHAIKH Jan Adhikar Party 8 SANJAY GANAPAT WAGH Bhartiya Tribal Party 9 KAPIL YASHWANT DHAMANE Independent 10 KAPIL JAYHIND PATIL Independent 11 DEEPAK PANDHARINATH KHAMBEKAR Independent 12 ENGINEER NAVID BETAB Independent 13 NITESH RAGHUNATH JADHAV Independent 14 BALARAM VITTHAL MHATRE Independent 15 SUHAS DHANANJAY BONDE Independent

DHULE

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Aparanti Sanjay Yashwant Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil Indian National Congress 3 Bhamre Subhash Ramrao Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Anil Anna Loksangram 5 Anil Ramdas Jadhaav Baliraja Party 6 Ansari Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh 7 Taher Sattar Khatik Rashtriya Maratha Party 8 DILIP BHAIDAS PATIL Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Nabi Ahmad Ahmad Dulla Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 10 Nandkumar Jagannath Chavhan Rashtriya Jansena Party 11 Pandharinath Chaitram More Bhartiya Tribal Party 12 Pinjari Jainuddin Husain Bahujan Maha Party 13 Mevati Hina Yusufbhai Bhartiya Kisan Party 14 Sitaram Baga Wagh Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 15 Irfan Mo. Isahak Independent 16 Iqbal Ahmed Mohammed Rafeeque Independent 17 Qasmi Kamal Hashim Mohammed Azmi Independent 18 Chordiya Dhiraj Prakashchand Independent 19 Tadvi Ayyub Khan Razzaque Khan Independent 20 Dinesh Punamchand Koli Independent 21 Deepak Khandu Amrutkar Independent 22 Nasim Rauf Baba Khan Independent 23 Nitin Baburao Khare Independent 24 Pinjari Salim Kasam Independent 25 Bhamare Subash Shankar Independent 26 Meraj Bi Husain Khan Independent 27 Mohammed Rizwan Mohammed Akbar Independent 28 Dnyaneshwar Baliram Dhekale alias Bapu Independent

DINDORI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ashok Tryambak Jadhav (Sir) Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Gavit Jeeva Pandu Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale Nationalist Congress Party 4 Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Dadasaheb Hiraman Pawar Rashtriya Maratha Party 6 Barde Dattu Kashinath Bhartiya Tribal Party 7 Bapu Kelu Barde Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 8 Adv. Bagul Tikaram Katthu Independent

KALYAN

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BABAJI BALARAM PATIL Nationalist Congress Party 2 RAVINDRA (PINTU) KENE Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Dr. SHRIKANT EKNATH SHINDE Shivsena 4 Gautam Baburao Waghchaure Bahujan Mukti Party 5 MILIND KAMBLE Bharat Jan Aadhar Party 6 MUNIR AHMAD ANSARI Indian Union Muslim League 7 MOHAMMED AHMED KHAN (AHMED NETA) Bahujan Maha Party 8 SALVE VINOD MANOHAR Bhartiya Kisan Party 9 Dr. Suresh Abhiman Gawai Bharat Prabhat Party 10 SANJAY HEDAOO Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 11 Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao Ambedkarite Party of India 12 Habibur Rehman Peace Party 13 Haresh Sambhaji Bramhane Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 14 AJAYSHYAM RAMLAKHAN MORYA Independent 15 Amrish Raj Morajkar Independent 16 Asmita Pushkar Puranik Independent 17 Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote Independent 18 Zafarullah Gulam Rab Sayyed Independent 19 DINKAR RANGANATH PHALAKE Independent 20 Nafees Ansari Independent 21 NARENDRBHAI MORE Independent 22 YASMIN BANOO MOHD. SALIM Independent 23 Mo. Yusuf Mo. Farooq Khan Independent 24 Vinay Dubey Independent 25 SHIVA KRISHNAMURTHY IYER Independent 26 Sayyed Waseem Ali Nazir Ali Independent 27 Suhas Dhananjay Bonde Independent 28 SONALI ASHOK GANGAWANE Independent

MAVAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. Kanade Sanjay Kisan Bahujan Samaj Party 2 PARTH AJIT PAWAR Nationalist Congress Party 3 SHRIRANG APPA CHANDU BARNE Shivsena 4 Jagdish alias Ayyappa Shamrao Sonawane Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena 5 JAYA SANJAY PATIL Ambedkarite Party of India 6 PANDHARINATH NAMDEO PATIL Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Prakash Bhivaji Mahadik Bhartiya Navjawan Sena (Paksha) 8 MADAN SHIVAJI PATIL Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 9 RAJARAM NARAYAN PATIL Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 10 SUNIL BABAN GAIKWAD Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 11 AJAY HANUMANT LONDHE Independent 12 Amruta Abhijit Apte Independent 13 Navnath Vishwanath Dudhal Independent 14 PRASHANT alias BABARAJE GANPAT DESHMUKH Independent 15 BALKRUSHNA DHANAJI GHARAT Independent 16 RAKESH PRABHAKAR CHAVAN Independent 17 RAJENDRA MARUTI KATE (PATIL) Independent 18 VIJAY HANUMANT RANDIL Independent 19 SURAJ ASHOKRAO KHANDARE Independent 20 SURESH SHRIPATI TAUR Independent 21 Dr. SOMNATH ALIAS BALASHAHEB ARJUN POL Independent

MUMBAI NORTH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Urmila Matondkar Indian National Congress 2 Gopal Shetty Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Manojkumar Jayprakash Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Andrew John Fernandes Hum Bhartiya Party 5 Ankushrao Shivajirao Patil Rashtriya Maratha Party 6 Chandaliya Samaysingh Anand Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Chhannu Sahadewrao Sontakkey Bharat Prabhat Party 8 Thorat Sunil Uttamrao Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 9 Dr. Pawan Kumar Pandey Sarvodaya Bharat Party 10 Fateh Mohd. Mansuri Shaikh Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 11 Ranjit Bajrangi Tiwari Naitik Party 12 Comrade Vilas Hiwale Marxist Leninist Party of India (Red Flag) 13 Akhtar Munshi Paper Wala Independent 14 Ansari Mohd. Azad Independent 15 Amol Ashokrao Jadhav Independent 16 B. K. Gadhavi Independent 17 Milind Shankar Repe Independent 18 Dr. Raies Khan Independent

MUMBAI NORTH CENTRAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 IMRAN MUSTAFA KHAN Bahujan Samaj Party 2 DUTT PRIYA SUNIL Indian National Congress 3 POONAM MAHAJAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ABDUR REHMAN ANJARIA Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 KURBAN SHAHADAT HUSAIN Rashtriya Ulama Council 6 ADV.FEROZ A SHAIKH Jan Adhikar Party 7 MILIND (ANNA) KAMBLE Bharat Jan Aadhar Party 8 MEHENDI IQBAL HASAN SAYYED Ambedkar National Congress 9 MOHAMMAD MEHMOOD SYED SHAH Independent 10 MOHOMMAD MOBIN SHAIKH (AZMI) Peace Party 11 RAJESH NANDLAL BHAVSAR Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 12 AKSHAY KACHRU SANAP Maharashtra Kranti Sena 13 ANKUSH RAMCHANDRA KARANDE Independent 14 JOY NAGESH BHOSALE Independent 15 NOORUDDIN AFTAB AZIMUDDIN SAYYED Rashtriya Ulama Council 16 MOHD. YAHIYA SIDDIQUE Independent 17 ADV VANSH BAHADUR YADAV Independent 18 SUNDAR BABURAO PADMUKH Independent 19 SNEHA (SAGAR) NIVRUTTI KALE Independent 20 HARSHVARDHAN RAMSURESH PANDEY Independent

MUMBAI NORTH EAST

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Patil Sanjay Dina Nationalist Congress Party 2 Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sanjay Chandrabahadur Singh (Kunwar) Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Aiyyar Ganesh Rangayya Bahujan Maha Party 5 Jayashri Minesh Shah Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 6 Dandge Sukhadev Chandu Ambedkarite Party of India 7 Niharika Prakashchandra Khondalay Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 8 Nutan Sharad Kumar Singh Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 9 Vijay Janardan Shiktode Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 10 Vinod Narayan Chaugule Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 11 Shahenaz Begum Mohd. Siraj Khan Rashtriya Ulama Council 12 Sushma Motilal Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 13 Shrikant Suburao Shinde Bahujan Mukti Party 14 Anil Hebbar Koni Independent 15 Kurhade Sneha Ravindra Independent 16 Jatin Rangrao Harne Independent 17 Jaywant Shriram Sawant (Pappa) Independent 18 Jitendra Kumar Nanku Pal Independent 19 Baban Sopan Thoke Independent 20 Dayanand Jagannath Sohani Independent 21 Deepak Digambar Shinde Independent 22 Nilesh Ramchandra Kudtarkar Independent 23 Pravin Chandrakant Kedare Independent 24 Bhaskar Mohan Gaud Independent 25 Rakesh Sambhaji Raul Independent 26 Shahajirao Dhondiba Thorat Independent 27 Shahina Parveen Shakil Ahmed Khan Independent

MUMBAI NORTH WEST

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gajanan Kirtikar Shivsena 2 Sanjay Nirupam Indian National Congress 3 Ajay Kailashnath Dubey Jan Adhikar Party 4 Arora Surinder Mohan Bharat Jan Aadhar Party 5 Chandrashekhar Sharma Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 6 Chhaya Sunil Tiwari Janata Congress 7 Dharmendra Shriram Pal Rashtravadi Kranti Dal 8 Vijay Marothi Koyale Rashtriya Maratha Party 9 Shakuntala Mariya Kushalkar Prabuddha Republican Party 10 Shaikh Abusalim Arunahak Rashtriya Ulama Council 11 Subhash Passi Samajwadi Party 12 Suresh Sundar Shetty Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 13 Harishankar Shivpujan Yadav Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 14 Aftab Mashwood Khan Independent 15 Gajanan Tukaram Sonkamble Independent 16 Prabhakar Tarapado Sadhu Independent 17 Madan Banwarilal Agrawal Independent 18 Adv. Mitesh Varshney Independent 19 Vijendra Kumar Rai Independent 20 Shashikant Kundalik Kadam Independent 21 Sanjay Vishwanath Sakpal Independent

MUMBAI SOUTH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARVIND GANPAT SAWANT Shivsena 2 Gautam Sureshkumar Mistrilal Bahujan Samaj Party 3 DEORA MILIND MURLI Indian National Congress 4 Dr. Anil Kumar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 ABBAS . F. CHHATRIWALA Jan Adhikar Party 6 IRFAN SHAIKH Ambedkarite Party of India 7 Adv. Ramchandra N. Kachave Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena 8 Shehbaj Rathod Jai Maha Bharath Party 9 Adv. Sahil L . Shah Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 10 Hamir kalidas Vinjuda Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 11 Rajesh .B. Dayal Independent 12 SHANKAR SONAWANE Independent 13 SAI SHRIVASTAV Independent

MUMBAI SOUTH CENTRAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AHMED SHAKIL SAGIR AHMED SHAIKH Bahujan Samaj Party 2 EKNATH M. GAIKWAD Indian National Congress 3 RAHUL RAMESH SHEWALE Shivsena 4 GODFREY NOBLE Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi 5 DEEPAK BHAGOJI KAMBLE Ambedkarite Party of India 6 BADDY HEMANTKUMAR REDDY Bahujan Mukti Party 7 BALASAHEB JAGANNATH SABLE Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 8 BHOSALE SANJAY SUSHIL Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 9 ADV. MAHENDRA TULSHIRAM BHINGARDIVE Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 10 Adv. MORE YOGESH VITTHAL Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 11 MOHAMMAD HAYAT MOHAMMAD HUSAIN SHAIKH Peace Party 12 YOGANAND NADAR Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 13 ANITA KIRAN PATOLE Independent 14 DALVI RAJU SAHEBRAO Independent 15 VIKAS MARUTI ROKADE Independent 16 SHEETALTAI SASANE Independent 17 SANTOSH SHRIVASTAV Independent

NANDURBAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. K. C. Padavi Indian National Congress 2 Rekha Suresh Desai Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Anturlikar Sushil Suresh Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 Krishna Thoga Gavit Bhartiya Tribal Party 6 Sandip Abhimanyu Valvi Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Ajay Karamsing Gavit Independent 8 Arjunsing Diwansing Vasave Independent 9 Ashok Daulatsing Padvi Independent 10 Koli Ananda Sukalal Independent 11 Dr. Natawadkar Suhas Jayant Independent

NASHIK

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adv. Ahire Vaibhav Shantaram Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Godse Hemant Tukaram Shivsena 3 Sameer Magan Bhujbal Nationalist Congress Party 4 Jawale Soniya Ramnath Bhartiya Tribal Party 5 Pavan Chandrakant Pawar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 Vinod Vasant Shirsath Hindustan Janta Party 7 Shivnath Vithoba Kasar Bahujan Mukti Party 8 Sanjay Sukhdev Ghodke Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 9 Aher Sharad Keru Independent 10 Kanoje Prakash Giridhar Independent 11 Kedar Sindhubai Ravindra Independent 12 Adv. Kokate Manikrao Shivajirao Independent 13 Devidas Piraji Sarkate Independent 14 Dhananjay Anil Bhawsar Independent 15 Priyanka Ramrao Shirole Independent 16 Vilas Madhukar Desale (Patil) Independent 17 Sharad Damu Dhanrao Independent 18 Sudhir Shridhar Deshmukh Independent

PALGHAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Rajendra Dhedya Gavit Shivsena 2 Sanjay Laxman Tambda Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Devram Zipar Kurkute Ambedkarite Party of India 4 Baliram Sukur Jadhav Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi 5 Comrad Shankar Badade Marxist Leninist Party of India (Red Flag) 6 Suresh Arjun Padavi Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 7 Sanjay Rama Kohkera Bahujan Mukti Party 8 Dattaram Jayram Karbat Independent 9 Bhondave Tai Maruti Independent 10 Raju Damu Lade Independent 11 Vishnu Kakadya Padavi Independent 12 Swapnil Mahadev Koli Independent

SHIRDI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KAMBLE BHAUSAHEB MALHARI Indian National Congress 2 Adv. BANSI BHAURAO SATPUTE Communist Party of India 3 SADASHIV KISAN LOKHANDE Shivsena 4 SURESH EKNATH JAGDHANE Bahujan Samaj Party 5 ASHOK JAGDISH JADHAV Rashtriya Maratha Party 6 ADV. PRAKASH KACHARU AAHER Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 7 VIJAY DNYANOBA GHATE Republican Bahujan Sena 8 SANJAY LAXMAN SUKHDAN Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 9 ADV. AMOLIK GOVIND BABURAO Independent 10 ASHOK ANAJI WAKCHAURE Independent 11 KISHOR LIMBAJI ROKADE Independent 12 GANPAT MACHINDRA MORE Independent 13 PRADIP SUNIL SARODE Independent 14 BAPU PARAJI RANDHIR Independent 15 BORAGE SHANKAR HARIBHAU Independent 16 WAKCHAURE BHAUSAHEB JAYRAM Independent 17 WAKCHAURE BHAUSAHEB RAJARAM Independent 18 SACHIN SADASHIV GAWANDE Independent 19 SUBHASH DADA TRIBHUWAN Independent 20 SAMPAT KHANDU SAMINDAR Independent

SHIRUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey Shivsena 2 Amol Ramsing Kolhe Nationalist Congress Party 3 Kagadi Jamirkhan Afjal Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ovhal Rahul Raghunath Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 5 Ghare Mohan Damodar Baliraja Party 6 Nitin Murlidhar Kuchekar Bharat Prabhat Party 7 Shashikant Rajaram Desai Independent 8 Somnath Hiraman Mali Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 9 Sanjay Baba Bansode Bhartiya Bahujan Kranti Dal 10 Sanjay Laxman Padwal Bhartiya Navjawan Sena (Paksha) 11 Shrikant Nivrutti Chabukswar Bahujan Mukti Party 12 Ansari Samshad Anwar Independent 13 Vikas Rajaram Ashtul Independent 14 Gangadhar Nathu Yadav Independent 15 Balasaheb Jaysing Ghadge Independent 16 Chhaya Prabhakar Solanke Independent 17 Bhausaheb Ramchandra Adagale Independent 18 Waheeda Shainur Shaikh Independent 19 Vinod Vasant Chandgude Independent 20 Shahid Farukh Shaikh Independent 21 Shivajirao Uttamrao Pawar Independent 22 Raisa Shakil Shaikh Bhartiya Kisan Party 23 Sonali Chandrashekhar Thorat Independent

THANE

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANAND PRAKASH PARANJPE Nationalist Congress Party 2 RAJAN BABURAO VICHARE Shivsena 3 RAJESHCHANNA BAIJNATH JAISWAR Bahujan Samaj Party 4 AJAY BABURAM GUPTA Bharat Jan Aadhar Party 5 USMAN MOOSA SHAIKH Bahujan Maha Party 6 OMKAR NATH S. TIWARI Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 JADHAV PRABHAKAR ANANT Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 8 JAIN SURENDRAKUMAR Naitik Party 9 DILIP PRABHAKAR ALONI (JOSHI) Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh 10 BRAMHADEV RAMBAKSHI PANDE Sarvodaya Bharat Party 11 MALLIKARJUN SAIBANNA PUJARI Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 12 MADHAVILATA DINESHKUMAR MAURYA Jan Adhikar Party 13 RAJESH SIDDHANNA KAMBLE Bahujan Mukti Party 14 SUDHAKAR NARAYAN SHINDE Ambedkarite Party of India 15 SUBHASHCHANDRA RATANDEO JHA Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party 16 HEMANT KISAN PATIL Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 17 Dr. AKSHAY ANANT ZODGE Independent 18 OM PRAKASH PAL Independent 19 DIGAMBAR YALAPPA BANSODE Independent 20 POKHARKAR VINOD LAXMAN Independent 21 RAMESH KUMAR THAKURPRASAD SHRIVASTAV Independent 22 VITTHAL NATHA CHAVAN Independent 23 SHUBHANGI VIDYASAGAR CHAVAN Independent

Prominent candidates in the fray in the phase are Union minister and BJP's Subhash Bhamre from Dhule, Congress candidates Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North, Priya Dutt from Mumbai North Central and Milind Deora from Mumbai South.

Along with them NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is also in the fray, fighting his maiden contest from Maval. A total of 33,314 polling stations are set up across these constituencies. Out of 3,11,92,823 eligible voters, 1,66,31,707 are men and 1,45,59,698 women. The number of third gender voters is 1418.