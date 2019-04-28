Full list of candidates going to polls in Odisha in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for six Lok Sabha seats in Odisha will be held in the fourth phase on April 29. Along with Lok Sabha poll, voting will also be held for 41 assembly seats of the state. Apart from the Patkura assembly seat where voting is slated to be held on May 19 following the death of the BJD candidate, this is the final phase of voting in the 2019 election in Odisha.

The six seats where polling is being held are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats and 41 assembly segments coming under these six constituencies will be held on Monday.

The fourth phase polling will decide the electoral fortune of 388 candidates - 52 in Lok Sabha seats and 336 in 41 assembly constituencies. Prominent among the hopefuls include BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara LS seat) and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik (Bhandaripokhari assembly seat).

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Odisha:

BALASORE

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NAVAJYOTI PATNAIK Indian National Congress 2 PRATAP CHANDRA SARANGI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RABINDRA KUMAR JENA Biju Janata Dal 4 HAJI SK ABDUL ISTAR All India Trinamool Congress 5 MOHAMMED ALLI Ambedkar National Congress 6 RAMAKANTA PANDA Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 7 SUBHASH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 JAGANNATH DAS Independent 9 BASANTALATA PATTANAYAK Independent 10 JADUNATH SETHI Independent 11 RAMANATH BARIK Independent 12 SAROJ KUMAR PANDA Independent

BHADRAK

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AVIMANYU SETHI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 TILOTTAMA JENA All India Trinamool Congress 3 MADHUMITA SETHI Indian National Congress 4 MANJULATA MANDAL Biju Janata Dal 5 MURALIDHAR JENA Bahujan Samaj Party 6 KIRTAN BIHARI MALIK SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 LAXMIPRIYA JENA Kalinga Sena 8 PITAMBAR SETHI Independent

JAGATSINGHPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRATIMA MALLICK Indian National Congress 2 BIBHU PRASAD TARAI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 BIBHUTI BHUSAN MAJHI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 RAJASHREE MALLICK Biju Janata Dal 5 ANIL KUMAR BEHERA Freethought Party of India 6 JAGANNATH MEGH Jai Prakash Janata Dal 7 DIPAK KUMAR DAS Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 8 PEEYUUSH DAS Ambedkarite Party of India 9 SASMITA DAS Independent

JAJPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AMIYA KANTA MALLICK Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MANAS JENA Indian National Congress 3 SARMISTHA SETHI Biju Janata Dal 4 TILOTTAMA SETHY Proutist Bloc, India 5 BHIMA SEN BEHERA Freethought Party of India 6 RANJIT MALIK Bahujan Mukti Party 7 SUNAKAR BEHERA Jai Prakash Janata Dal 8 SUBASA CHANDRA MALIK SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)

KENDRAPARA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Anubhav Mohanty Biju Janata Dal 2 DHARANIDHAR NAYAK Indian National Congress 3 BAIJAYANT PANDA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Rabindra Nath Behera Samajwadi Party 5 Srikanta Samal Krupaa Party 6 Santosh Kumar Das Independent 7 SANTOSH KUMAR PATRA Independent

MAYURBHANJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR DEBASHIS MARNDI Biju Janata Dal 2 BISHWESWAR TUDU Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAMCHANDRA SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ANJANI SOREN Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 5 BHARAT CHANDRA SINGH Bahujan Mukti Party 6 NANDA KISHORE KISKU Independent 7 PARBATI PURTY Independent 8 RABINDRA NATH SINGH Independent

As many as 95,14,883 voters, including 46,05,694 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of balloting in the state. The state has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.