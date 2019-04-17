Full list of candidates going to polls in Odisha in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

A total of five Lok Sabha seats of Odisha will be going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18 besides polling will also be held for 35 assembly constituencies.

Polling will be held in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats and Assembly constituencies of Odisha on Thursday. Over 76.93 lakh voters will on Thursday decide the fate of 279 candidates. Prominent among the contestants in the second phase is chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik, contesting from his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh.

Among others, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram of the BJP, BJD's Rajya Sabha MPs Prasanna Acharya and Achyut Samant, BJP nominee and three-time MP Kharabela Swain are in the fray in the Lok Sabha polls.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Odisha in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

ASKA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Anita Subhadarshini Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Purna Chandra Nayak Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Pramila Bisoyi Biju Janata Dal 4 Rama Krushna Panda Communist Party of India 5 Rajeeb Chandra Khadanga All India Forward Bloc 6 Sankar Sahu Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 7 Chakradhar Sahu Independent 8 K. Shyambabu Subudhi Independent

BARGARH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kousika Suna Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Pradeep Kumar Debta Indian National Congress 3 Prasanna Acharya Biju Janata Dal 4 Suresh Pujari Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Kulamani Urma Independent 6 M D Nizamuddin Independent

BOLANGIR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo Biju Janata Dal 2 Rana Nag Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Samarendra Mishra Indian National Congress 4 Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo Bharatiya Janata Party 5 DINESH NAG Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Suresh Kumar Putel Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Hrudananda Karuan SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Dr. Bipin Kusulia Independent

KANDHAMAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ACHYUTANANDA SAMANTA Biju Janata Dal 2 Amir Nayak Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Manoj Kumar Acharya Indian National Congress 4 Mahameghabahan Aira Kharabela Swain Bharatiya Janata Party 5 TUNA MALLICK Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star

SUNDARGARH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 George Tirkey Indian National Congress 2 Jual Oram Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sunita Biswal Biju Janata Dal 4 Justin Lugun SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 Dayananda Bhitria Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 Basil Ekka Aam Aadmi Party 7 Udit Chandra Amat Independent 8 Miss Juspin Lakra Independent

Out of the total electorate of 76,93,123, there are 37,47,493 women voters. At least 605 electors belong to the third gender. The EC has set 9,117 booths for Thursday's voting. Out of the total number of 9,117 booths, 3,701 have been identified as critical, and arrangements have been made for deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 739 booths

Meanwhile, repolling will also be held on Thursday in two polling stations located in Malkangiri (ST) and Berhampur Assembly constituencies, following reports of glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the first phase of polling.